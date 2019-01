Brave History January 7th, 2019 - CHILDREN OF BODOM, PARADISE LOST, Y&T, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, DEF LEPPARD, AUTOGRAPH, And More!

Happy 16th Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM's Hate Crew Deathroll - January 7th, 2003



Happy 48th Birthday Nick Holmes (PARADISE LOST, BLOODBATH) - January 7th, 1971



R.I.P. Phil Kennemore (Y&T): October 20th, 1953 - January 7th, 2011



Happy 39th Birthday Ivan Moody (FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH) - January 7th, 1980



Happy 40th Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s The Def Leppard EP - January 7th, 1979



Happy 3rd Birthday AUTOGRAPH’s Louder (EP) – January 7th, 2016



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday

AXENSTAR’s Aftermath – January 7th, 2011

LEGION OF THE DAMNED’s Descent Into Chaos – January 7th, 2011