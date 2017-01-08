Brave History January 8th, 2017 - DEF LEPPARD, THE DOORS, LOVERBOY, DAVID BOWIE, ELVIS PRESLEY, GWAR, CAULDRON, And More!

January 8, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities def leppard the doors loverboy david bowie elvis presley gwar cauldron

R.I.P. Stephen Maynard Clark (DEF LEPPARD): April 23rd, 1960 – January 8th, 1991

Happy 71st Birthday Robert Alan "Robby" Krieger (THE DOORS) - January 8th, 1946

Happy 62nd Birthday Mike Reno (LOVERBOY) - January 8th, 1955 

R.I.P. David Robert Jones (DAVID BOWIE) - January 8th, 1947 – January 10th, 2016

R.I.P. ELVIS PRESLEY: January 8th, 1935 – August 16th, 1977

Happy 26th Birthday GWAR's Scumdogs Of The Universe - January 8th, 1990

Happy 1st Birthday CAULDRON’s In Ruin – January 8th, 2016

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS’ Changes – January 8th, 2008

Happy 4th Birthday
CORPUS MORTALE’s Fleshcraft – January 8th, 2013
NEWSTED’s Metal – January 8th, 2013
HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD’s Notes From The Underground – January 8th, 2013

Happy 1st Birthday
EXMORTUS’ Ride Forth – January 8th, 2016
JEFF HUGHELL’s Trinidad Scorpion Hallucinations – January 8th, 2016

Featured Audio

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

Latest Reviews