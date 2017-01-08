Brave History January 8th, 2017 - DEF LEPPARD, THE DOORS, LOVERBOY, DAVID BOWIE, ELVIS PRESLEY, GWAR, CAULDRON, And More!

January 8, 2017, an hour ago

R.I.P. Stephen Maynard Clark (DEF LEPPARD): April 23rd, 1960 – January 8th, 1991



Happy 71st Birthday Robert Alan "Robby" Krieger (THE DOORS) - January 8th, 1946



Happy 62nd Birthday Mike Reno (LOVERBOY) - January 8th, 1955



R.I.P. David Robert Jones (DAVID BOWIE) - January 8th, 1947 – January 10th, 2016



R.I.P. ELVIS PRESLEY: January 8th, 1935 – August 16th, 1977



Happy 26th Birthday GWAR's Scumdogs Of The Universe - January 8th, 1990



Happy 1st Birthday CAULDRON’s In Ruin – January 8th, 2016



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS’ Changes – January 8th, 2008

Happy 4th Birthday

CORPUS MORTALE’s Fleshcraft – January 8th, 2013

NEWSTED’s Metal – January 8th, 2013

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD’s Notes From The Underground – January 8th, 2013

Happy 1st Birthday

EXMORTUS’ Ride Forth – January 8th, 2016

JEFF HUGHELL’s Trinidad Scorpion Hallucinations – January 8th, 2016