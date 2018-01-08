Brave History January 8th, 2018 - DEF LEPPARD, THE DOORS, LOVERBOY, DAVID BOWIE, ELVIS PRESLEY, GWAR, CAULDRON, And More!
January 8, 2018, 5 hours ago
R.I.P. Stephen Maynard Clark (DEF LEPPARD): April 23rd, 1960 – January 8th, 1991
Happy 72nd Birthday Robert Alan "Robby" Krieger (THE DOORS) - January 8th, 1946
Happy 63rd Birthday Mike Reno (LOVERBOY) - January 8th, 1955
R.I.P. David Robert Jones (DAVID BOWIE) - January 8th, 1947 – January 10th, 2016
R.I.P. ELVIS PRESLEY: January 8th, 1935 – August 16th, 1977
Happy 27th Birthday GWAR's Scumdogs Of The Universe - January 8th, 1990
Happy 2nd Birthday CAULDRON’s In Ruin – January 8th, 2016
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS’ Changes – January 8th, 2008
Happy 5th Birthday
CORPUS MORTALE’s Fleshcraft – January 8th, 2013
NEWSTED’s Metal – January 8th, 2013
HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD’s Notes From The Underground – January 8th, 2013
Happy 2nd Birthday
EXMORTUS’ Ride Forth – January 8th, 2016
JEFF HUGHELL’s Trinidad Scorpion Hallucinations – January 8th, 2016