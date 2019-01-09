Brave History January 9th, 2019 - JIMMY PAGE, L.A. GUNS, NEW YORK DOLLS, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, VAN HALEN, RUSH, DRAGONFORCE, SAXON, GRAVE DIGGER, IRON FIRE, And More!

January 9, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 75th Birthday JIMMY PAGE (LED ZEPPELIN) - January 9th, 1944

Happy 62nd Birthday Phil Lewis (L.A. GUNS, GIRL) − January 9th, 1957

Happy 69th Birthday David Roger Johansen (NEW YORK DOLLS) - January 9th, 1950


Happy 54th Birthday Leonard F. (Rocky) George (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) - January 9th, 1965

Happy 49th Birthday Alessandro "Alex" Staropoli (RHAPSODY OF FIRE) − January 9th, 1970

Happy 35th Birthday VAN HALEN"s 1984 - January 9th, 1984

Happy 30th Birthday RUSH's A Show Of Hands - January 9th, 1989

Happy 13th Birthday DRAGONFORCE’s Inhuman Rampage - January 9th, 2006

Happy 10th Birthday SAXON’s Into The Labyrinth - January 9th, 2009 

Happy 10th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Ballads Of A Hangman - January 9th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday IRON FIRE’s To The Grave - January 9th, 2009

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday BOURBON CROW’s Long Way To The Bottom - January 9th, 2009 -
Happy 6th Birthday WOLFSBANE’s Wolfsbane Save The World - January 9th, 2012 -

Happy 4th Birthday 
BATTLE BEAST’s Unholy Savior - January 9th, 2015 
CALLEJON’s Wir sind Angst - January 9th, 2015



