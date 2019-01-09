Brave History January 9th, 2019 - JIMMY PAGE, L.A. GUNS, NEW YORK DOLLS, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, VAN HALEN, RUSH, DRAGONFORCE, SAXON, GRAVE DIGGER, IRON FIRE, And More!
January 9, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 75th Birthday JIMMY PAGE (LED ZEPPELIN) - January 9th, 1944
Happy 62nd Birthday Phil Lewis (L.A. GUNS, GIRL) − January 9th, 1957
Happy 69th Birthday David Roger Johansen (NEW YORK DOLLS) - January 9th, 1950
Happy 54th Birthday Leonard F. (Rocky) George (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) - January 9th, 1965
Happy 49th Birthday Alessandro "Alex" Staropoli (RHAPSODY OF FIRE) − January 9th, 1970
Happy 35th Birthday VAN HALEN"s 1984 - January 9th, 1984
Happy 30th Birthday RUSH's A Show Of Hands - January 9th, 1989
Happy 13th Birthday DRAGONFORCE’s Inhuman Rampage - January 9th, 2006
Happy 10th Birthday SAXON’s Into The Labyrinth - January 9th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Ballads Of A Hangman - January 9th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday IRON FIRE’s To The Grave - January 9th, 2009
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday BOURBON CROW’s Long Way To The Bottom - January 9th, 2009 -
Happy 6th Birthday WOLFSBANE’s Wolfsbane Save The World - January 9th, 2012 -
Happy 4th Birthday
BATTLE BEAST’s Unholy Savior - January 9th, 2015
CALLEJON’s Wir sind Angst - January 9th, 2015