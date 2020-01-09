Brave History January 9th, 2020 - JIMMY PAGE, L.A. GUNS, NEW YORK DOLLS, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, VAN HALEN, RUSH, DRAGONFORCE, SAXON, GRAVE DIGGER, IRON FIRE, And More!

Happy 76th Birthday JIMMY PAGE (LED ZEPPELIN) - January 9th, 1944



Happy 63rd Birthday Phil Lewis (L.A. GUNS, GIRL) − January 9th, 1957



Happy 70th Birthday David Roger Johansen (NEW YORK DOLLS) - January 9th, 1950





Happy 55th Birthday Leonard F. (Rocky) George (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) - January 9th, 1965



Happy 50th Birthday Alessandro "Alex" Staropoli (RHAPSODY OF FIRE) − January 9th, 1970



Happy 36th Birthday VAN HALEN"s 1984 - January 9th, 1984



Happy 31st Birthday RUSH's A Show Of Hands - January 9th, 1989



Happy 14th Birthday DRAGONFORCE’s Inhuman Rampage - January 9th, 2006



Happy 11th Birthday SAXON’s Into The Labyrinth - January 9th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Ballads Of A Hangman - January 9th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday IRON FIRE’s To The Grave - January 9th, 2009



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday BOURBON CROW’s Long Way To The Bottom - January 9th, 2009 -

Happy 7th Birthday WOLFSBANE’s Wolfsbane Save The World - January 9th, 2012 -

Happy 5th Birthday

BATTLE BEAST’s Unholy Savior - January 9th, 2015

CALLEJON’s Wir sind Angst - January 9th, 2015