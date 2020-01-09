Brave History January 9th, 2020 - JIMMY PAGE, L.A. GUNS, NEW YORK DOLLS, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, VAN HALEN, RUSH, DRAGONFORCE, SAXON, GRAVE DIGGER, IRON FIRE, And More!
January 9, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 76th Birthday JIMMY PAGE (LED ZEPPELIN) - January 9th, 1944
Happy 63rd Birthday Phil Lewis (L.A. GUNS, GIRL) − January 9th, 1957
Happy 70th Birthday David Roger Johansen (NEW YORK DOLLS) - January 9th, 1950
Happy 55th Birthday Leonard F. (Rocky) George (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) - January 9th, 1965
Happy 50th Birthday Alessandro "Alex" Staropoli (RHAPSODY OF FIRE) − January 9th, 1970
Happy 36th Birthday VAN HALEN"s 1984 - January 9th, 1984
Happy 31st Birthday RUSH's A Show Of Hands - January 9th, 1989
Happy 14th Birthday DRAGONFORCE’s Inhuman Rampage - January 9th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday SAXON’s Into The Labyrinth - January 9th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Ballads Of A Hangman - January 9th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday IRON FIRE’s To The Grave - January 9th, 2009
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday BOURBON CROW’s Long Way To The Bottom - January 9th, 2009 -
Happy 7th Birthday WOLFSBANE’s Wolfsbane Save The World - January 9th, 2012 -
Happy 5th Birthday
BATTLE BEAST’s Unholy Savior - January 9th, 2015
CALLEJON’s Wir sind Angst - January 9th, 2015