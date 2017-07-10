Brave History July 10th, 2017 - RONNIE JAMES DIO, TRIUMPH, THE RUNAWAYS, MAX WEBSTER, STEPPENWOLF, BEHEMOTH, DARKEST HOUR, CRADLE OF FILTH, And More!
R.I.P. Ronald James Padavona ((BLACK SABBATH, DIO, HEAVEN & HELL, RAINBOW, ELF) - July 10th, 1942 – May 16th, 2010
Happy 64th Birthday Rik Emmett (TRIUMPH) - July 10th, 1953
R.I.P. Sandy West (THE RUNAWAYS): July 10th, 1959 – October 21st, 2006
Happy 65th Birthday Joseph KIM MITCHELL (MAX WEBSTER) July 10th, 1952
Happy 46th Birthday STEPPENWOLF’s For Ladies Only – July 10th, 1971
Happy 11th Birthday BEHEMOTH's Demonica - July 10th, 2006
Happy 10th Birthday DARKEST HOUR's Deliver Us - July 10th, 2007
Happy 2nd Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH's Hammer Of The Witches - July 10th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday
A BAND CALLED PAIN's Broken Dreams - July 10, 2006
24-7 SPYZ's Face The Day - July 10, 2006
Happy 5th Birthday
SAINT DIABLO's Saint Diablo - July 10th, 2012