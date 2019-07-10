Brave History July 10th, 2019 - RONNIE JAMES DIO, TRIUMPH, THE RUNAWAYS, MAX WEBSTER, STEPPENWOLF, BEHEMOTH, DARKEST HOUR, CRADLE OF FILTH, And More!

July 10, 2019, an hour ago

R.I.P. Ronald James Padavona ((BLACK SABBATH, DIO, HEAVEN & HELL, RAINBOW, ELF) - July 10th, 1942 – May 16th, 2010



Happy 66th Birthday Rik Emmett (TRIUMPH) - July 10th, 1953



R.I.P. Sandy West (THE RUNAWAYS): July 10th, 1959 – October 21st, 2006



Happy 67th Birthday Joseph KIM MITCHELL (MAX WEBSTER) July 10th, 1952



Happy 48th Birthday STEPPENWOLF’s For Ladies Only – July 10th, 1971



Happy 13th Birthday BEHEMOTH's Demonica - July 10th, 2006



Happy 12th Birthday DARKEST HOUR's Deliver Us - July 10th, 2007



Happy 4th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH's Hammer Of The Witches - July 10th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday

A BAND CALLED PAIN's Broken Dreams - July 10, 2006

24-7 SPYZ's Face The Day - July 10, 2006

Happy 7th Birthday SAINT DIABLO's Saint Diablo - July 10th, 2012