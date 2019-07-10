Brave History July 10th, 2019 - RONNIE JAMES DIO, TRIUMPH, THE RUNAWAYS, MAX WEBSTER, STEPPENWOLF, BEHEMOTH, DARKEST HOUR, CRADLE OF FILTH, And More!

R.I.P. Ronald James Padavona ((BLACK SABBATH, DIO, HEAVEN & HELL, RAINBOW, ELF) - July 10th, 1942 – May 16th, 2010

Happy 66th Birthday Rik Emmett (TRIUMPH) - July 10th, 1953

R.I.P. Sandy West (THE RUNAWAYS): July 10th, 1959 – October 21st, 2006

Happy 67th Birthday Joseph KIM MITCHELL (MAX WEBSTER) July 10th, 1952

Happy 48th Birthday STEPPENWOLF’s For Ladies Only – July 10th, 1971
 

Happy 13th Birthday BEHEMOTH's Demonica - July 10th, 2006

Happy 12th Birthday DARKEST HOUR's Deliver Us - July 10th, 2007

Happy 4th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH's Hammer Of The Witches - July 10th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday 
A BAND CALLED PAIN's Broken Dreams - July 10, 2006
24-7 SPYZ's Face The Day - July 10, 2006

Happy 7th Birthday SAINT DIABLO's Saint Diablo - July 10th, 2012



