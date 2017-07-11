Brave History July 11th, 2017 - THIN LIZZY, DEF LEPPARD, URIAH HEEP, BON JOVI, TANK, KILLER DWARFS, ROBERT PLANT, MÖTLEY CRÜE, TONY IOMMI / GLENN HUGHES, CARNIVORE, BONHAM, RAMONES, MOTÖRHEAD, ALL THAT REMAINS, CATTLE DECAPITATION, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, GRAVE DIGGER, SUICIDE SILENCE
Happy 51st Birthday Ricky Warwick (THIN LIZZY, BLACK STAR RIDERS, THE ALMIGHTY) - July 11th, 1966
Happy 36th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's High ’N’ Dry - July 11th, 1981
Happy 71st Birthday John Lawton (URIAH HEEP, LUCIFER'S FRIEND) - July 11 1946
Happy 58th Birthday Richie Sambora (BON JOVI) - July 11th, 1959
Happy 50th Birthday Gerry "Dwarf" Finn (KILLER DWARFS, HELIX) - July 11, 1967
R.I.P. Keith Alexander (CARNIVORE): November 23rd, 1963 - July 11th, 2005
R.I.P Daniel Stewart MacMaster (BONHAM) - July 11th, 1968 – March 16th, 2008
Daniel MacMaster died from a Group A streptococcal infection, at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, on March 16th, 2008.
R.I.P. Thomas Erdelyi (Tommy Ramone; RAMONES): January 29th, 1949 – July 11th, 2014
Happy 34th Birthday ROBERT PLANT’s The Principle Of Moments - July 11th, 1983
Happy 22nd Birthday KYUSS' ...And The Circus Leaves Town - July 11th, 1995
Happy 17th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's New Tattoo - July 11th, 2000
Happy 12th Birthday TONY IOMMI / GLENN HUGHES’ Fused - July 11th, 2005
Happy 22nd Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Sacrifice - July 11th, 1995
Happy 11th Birthday STRAPPING YOUNG LAD's The New Black - July 11th, 2006
Happy 3rd Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Return Of The Reaper - July 11th, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday SUICIDE SILENCE’s You Can't Stop Me - July 11th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday
ALL THAT REMAINS' The Fall Of Ideals - July 11th, 2006
CATTLE DECAPITATION's Karma.Bloody.Karma - July 11th, 2006