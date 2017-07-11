Brave History July 11th, 2017 - THIN LIZZY, DEF LEPPARD, URIAH HEEP, BON JOVI, TANK, KILLER DWARFS, ROBERT PLANT, MÖTLEY CRÜE, TONY IOMMI / GLENN HUGHES, CARNIVORE, BONHAM, RAMONES, MOTÖRHEAD, ALL THAT REMAINS, CATTLE DECAPITATION, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, GRAVE DIGGER, SUICIDE SILENCE

July 11, 2017, an hour ago

news rarities def leppard uriah heep bon jovi black star riders killer dwarfs robert plant motley crue tony iommi carnivore bonham ramones motorhead all that remains cattle decapitation strapping young lad grave digger suicide silence tank

Brave History July 11th, 2017 - THIN LIZZY, DEF LEPPARD, URIAH HEEP, BON JOVI, TANK, KILLER DWARFS, ROBERT PLANT, MÖTLEY CRÜE, TONY IOMMI / GLENN HUGHES, CARNIVORE, BONHAM, RAMONES, MOTÖRHEAD, ALL THAT REMAINS, CATTLE DECAPITATION, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, GRAVE DIGGER, SUICIDE SILENCE

Happy 51st Birthday Ricky Warwick (THIN LIZZY, BLACK STAR RIDERS, THE ALMIGHTY) - July 11th, 1966

Happy 36th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's High ’N’ Dry - July 11th, 1981

Happy 71st Birthday John Lawton (URIAH HEEP, LUCIFER'S FRIEND) - July 11 1946

Happy 58th Birthday Richie Sambora (BON JOVI) - July 11th, 1959

Happy 50th Birthday Gerry "Dwarf" Finn (KILLER DWARFS, HELIX) - July 11, 1967

R.I.P. Keith Alexander (CARNIVORE): November 23rd, 1963 - July 11th, 2005

R.I.P Daniel Stewart MacMaster (BONHAM) - July 11th, 1968 – March 16th, 2008
Daniel MacMaster died from a Group A streptococcal infection, at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, on March 16th, 2008.

R.I.P. Thomas Erdelyi (Tommy Ramone; RAMONES): January 29th, 1949 – July 11th, 2014

Happy 34th Birthday ROBERT PLANT’s The Principle Of Moments - July 11th, 1983

Happy 22nd Birthday KYUSS' ...And The Circus Leaves Town - July 11th, 1995

Happy 17th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's New Tattoo - July 11th, 2000

Happy 12th Birthday TONY IOMMI / GLENN HUGHES’ Fused - July 11th, 2005

Happy 22nd Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Sacrifice - July 11th, 1995

Happy 11th Birthday STRAPPING YOUNG LAD's The New Black - July 11th, 2006

Happy 3rd Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Return Of The Reaper - July 11th, 2014

Happy 3rd Birthday SUICIDE SILENCE’s You Can't Stop Me - July 11th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday
ALL THAT REMAINS' The Fall Of Ideals - July 11th, 2006
CATTLE DECAPITATION's Karma.Bloody.Karma - July 11th, 2006

Featured Audio

PRONG - "However It May End" (SPV / Steamhammer)

PRONG - "However It May End" (SPV / Steamhammer)

Featured Video

PROTOKULT Hails Canada With “Oy Kanada” Video

PROTOKULT Hails Canada With “Oy Kanada” Video

Latest Reviews