Brave History July 11th, 2018 - THIN LIZZY, DEF LEPPARD, URIAH HEEP, BON JOVI, TANK, KILLER DWARFS, ROBERT PLANT, MÖTLEY CRÜE, TONY IOMMI / GLENN HUGHES, CARNIVORE, BONHAM, RAMONES, MOTÖRHEAD, ALL THAT REMAINS, CATTLE DECAPITATION

Happy 52nd Birthday Ricky Warwick (THIN LIZZY, BLACK STAR RIDERS, THE ALMIGHTY) - July 11th, 1966



Happy 72nd Birthday John Lawton (URIAH HEEP, LUCIFER'S FRIEND) - July 11 1946



Happy 59th Birthday Richie Sambora (BON JOVI) - July 11th, 1959



Happy 51st Birthday Gerry "Dwarf" Finn (KILLER DWARFS, HELIX) - July 11, 1967



R.I.P. Keith Alexander (CARNIVORE): November 23rd, 1963 - July 11th, 2005



R.I.P Daniel Stewart MacMaster (BONHAM) - July 11th, 1968 – March 16th, 2008

Daniel MacMaster died from a Group A streptococcal infection, at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, on March 16th, 2008.



R.I.P. Thomas Erdelyi (Tommy Ramone; RAMONES): January 29th, 1949 – July 11th, 2014



Happy 37th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's High ’N’ Dry - July 11th, 1981



Happy 35th Birthday ROBERT PLANT’s The Principle Of Moments - July 11th, 1983



Happy 23rd Birthday KYUSS' ...And The Circus Leaves Town - July 11th, 1995



Happy 23rd Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Sacrifice - July 11th, 1995



Happy 18th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's New Tattoo - July 11th, 2000



Happy 13th Birthday TONY IOMMI / GLENN HUGHES’ Fused - July 11th, 2005



Happy 12th Birthday STRAPPING YOUNG LAD's The New Black - July 11th, 2006



Happy 4th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Return Of The Reaper - July 11th, 2014



Happy 4th Birthday SUICIDE SILENCE’s You Can't Stop Me - July 11th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday

ALL THAT REMAINS' The Fall Of Ideals - July 11th, 2006

CATTLE DECAPITATION's Karma.Bloody.Karma - July 11th, 2006