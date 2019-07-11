Brave History July 11th, 2019 - THIN LIZZY, DEF LEPPARD, URIAH HEEP, BON JOVI, TANK, KILLER DWARFS, ROBERT PLANT, MÖTLEY CRÜE, TONY IOMMI / GLENN HUGHES, CARNIVORE, BONHAM, RAMONES, MOTÖRHEAD, ALL THAT REMAINS, CATTLE DECAPITATION

July 11, 2019

Brave History July 11th, 2019 - THIN LIZZY, DEF LEPPARD, URIAH HEEP, BON JOVI, TANK, KILLER DWARFS, ROBERT PLANT, MÖTLEY CRÜE, TONY IOMMI / GLENN HUGHES, CARNIVORE, BONHAM, RAMONES, MOTÖRHEAD, ALL THAT REMAINS, CATTLE DECAPITATION

Happy 53rd Birthday Ricky Warwick (THIN LIZZY, BLACK STAR RIDERS, THE ALMIGHTY) - July 11th, 1966

Happy 73rd Birthday John Lawton (URIAH HEEP, LUCIFER'S FRIEND) - July 11 1946

Happy 60th Birthday Richie Sambora (BON JOVI) - July 11th, 1959

Happy 52nd Birthday Gerry "Dwarf" Finn (KILLER DWARFS, HELIX) - July 11, 1967

R.I.P. Keith Alexander (CARNIVORE): November 23rd, 1963 - July 11th, 2005

R.I.P Daniel Stewart MacMaster (BONHAM) - July 11th, 1968 – March 16th, 2008
Daniel MacMaster died from a Group A streptococcal infection, at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, on March 16th, 2008.

R.I.P. Thomas Erdelyi (Tommy Ramone; RAMONES): January 29th, 1949 – July 11th, 2014

Happy 38th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's High ’N’ Dry - July 11th, 1981

Happy 36th Birthday ROBERT PLANT’s The Principle Of Moments - July 11th, 1983

Happy 24th Birthday KYUSS' ...And The Circus Leaves Town - July 11th, 1995

Happy 24th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Sacrifice - July 11th, 1995

Happy 19th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's New Tattoo - July 11th, 2000

Happy 14th Birthday TONY IOMMI / GLENN HUGHES’ Fused - July 11th, 2005

Happy 13th Birthday STRAPPING YOUNG LAD's The New Black - July 11th, 2006

Happy 5th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Return Of The Reaper - July 11th, 2014

Happy 5th Birthday SUICIDE SILENCE’s You Can't Stop Me - July 11th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday
ALL THAT REMAINS' The Fall Of Ideals - July 11th, 2006
CATTLE DECAPITATION's Karma.Bloody.Karma - July 11th, 2006



