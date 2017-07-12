Brave History July 12th, 2017 - WITHIN TEMPTATION, ASIA, KISS, DREAM THEATER, DESTRUCTION, ALICE COOPER, AMORPHIS, OBITUARY, DECAPITATED, SUICIDE SILENCE, And More!
July 12, 2017, 36 minutes ago
Happy 43rd Birthday Sharon Janny den Adel (WITHIN TEMPTATION) - July 12th, 1974
Happy 68th Birthday John Wetton (ASIA, KING CRIMSON) - July 12th, 1949
R.I.P. Paul Charles Caravello (KISS' Eric Carr) - July 12th, 1950 – November 24th, 1991
KISS remember their late drummer: "Today would have been Eric Carr's 67th Birthday. Take a moment and remember this incredible person & amazing drummer!"
Happy 50th Birthday John Petrucci (DREAM THEATER) - July 12th, 1967
Happy 31st Birthday DESTRUCTION’s Eternal Devastation – July 12th, 1986
Happy 23rd Birthday ALICE COOPER’s The Last Temptation - July 12th, 1994
Happy 23rd AMORPHIS’ Tales From The Thousand Lakes – July 12th, 1994
Happy 12th Birthday OBITUARY's Frozen In Time - July 12th, 2005
Happy 6th Birthday DECAPITATED’s Carnival Is Forever - July 12th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday SUICIDE SILENCE’s The Black Crown - July 12th, 2011
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday CARNIFEX's Dead In My Arms - July 12th, 2007
Happy 7th Birthday
NORMA JEAN's Meridional - July 12th, 2010
DEVIL LOST HIS SOUL's Blessed & Cursed - July 12th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday
EARTH CRISIS’ Neutralize The Threat – July 12th, 2011
FAIR TO MIDLAND’s Arrows And Anchors – July 12th, 2011
ICON IN ME’s Head Break Solution – July 12th, 2011
SLEEPING GIANT’s Kingdom Days In An Evil Age – July 12th, 2011
RINGWORM’s Scars – July 12th, 2011