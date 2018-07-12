Brave History July 12th, 2018 - WITHIN TEMPTATION, ASIA, KISS, DREAM THEATER, DESTRUCTION, ALICE COOPER, AMORPHIS, OBITUARY, DECAPITATED, SUICIDE SILENCE, And More!
Happy 44th Birthday Sharon Janny den Adel (WITHIN TEMPTATION) - July 12th, 1974
Happy 69th Birthday John Wetton (ASIA, KING CRIMSON) - July 12th, 1949
R.I.P. Paul Charles Caravello (KISS' Eric Carr) - July 12th, 1950 – November 24th, 1991
KISS remember their late drummer: "Today would have been #EricCarr's 68th Birthday. Make sure to take a moment to remember this incredible person & drummer!"
Happy 51st Birthday John Petrucci (DREAM THEATER) - July 12th, 1967
Happy 32nd Birthday DESTRUCTION’s Eternal Devastation – July 12th, 1986
Happy 24th Birthday ALICE COOPER’s The Last Temptation - July 12th, 1994
Happy 24th AMORPHIS’ Tales From The Thousand Lakes – July 12th, 1994
Happy 13th Birthday OBITUARY's Frozen In Time - July 12th, 2005
Happy 7th Birthday DECAPITATED’s Carnival Is Forever - July 12th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday SUICIDE SILENCE’s The Black Crown - July 12th, 2011
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday CARNIFEX's Dead In My Arms - July 12th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday
NORMA JEAN's Meridional - July 12th, 2010
DEVIL LOST HIS SOUL's Blessed & Cursed - July 12th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday
EARTH CRISIS’ Neutralize The Threat – July 12th, 2011
FAIR TO MIDLAND’s Arrows And Anchors – July 12th, 2011
ICON IN ME’s Head Break Solution – July 12th, 2011
SLEEPING GIANT’s Kingdom Days In An Evil Age – July 12th, 2011
RINGWORM’s Scars – July 12th, 2011