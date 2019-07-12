Brave History July 12th, 2019 - AMORPHIS, WITHIN TEMPTATION, ASIA, KISS, DREAM THEATER, DESTRUCTION, ALICE COOPER, OBITUARY, DECAPITATED, SUICIDE SILENCE, And More!

Happy 25th AMORPHIS’ Tales From The Thousand Lakes – July 12th, 1994

Happy 45th Birthday Sharon Janny den Adel (WITHIN TEMPTATION) - July 12th, 1974

Happy 70th Birthday John Wetton (ASIA, KING CRIMSON) - July 12th, 1949

R.I.P. Paul Charles Caravello (KISS' Eric Carr) - July 12th, 1950 – November 24th, 1991
KISS remember their late drummer: "Today would have been #EricCarr's 68th Birthday. Make sure to take a moment to remember this incredible person & drummer!"

Happy 52nd Birthday John Petrucci (DREAM THEATER) - July 12th, 1967

Happy 33rd Birthday DESTRUCTION’s Eternal Devastation – July 12th, 1986

Happy 25th Birthday ALICE COOPER’s The Last Temptation - July 12th, 1994

Happy 14th Birthday OBITUARY's Frozen In Time - July 12th, 2005

Happy 8th Birthday DECAPITATED’s Carnival Is Forever - July 12th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday SUICIDE SILENCE’s The Black Crown - July 12th, 2011

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday CARNIFEX's Dead In My Arms - July 12th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday
NORMA JEAN's Meridional - July 12th, 2010
DEVIL LOST HIS SOUL's Blessed & Cursed - July 12th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday
EARTH CRISIS’ Neutralize The Threat – July 12th, 2011
FAIR TO MIDLAND’s Arrows And Anchors – July 12th, 2011
ICON IN ME’s Head Break Solution – July 12th, 2011
SLEEPING GIANT’s Kingdom Days In An Evil Age – July 12th, 2011
RINGWORM’s Scars – July 12th, 2011



