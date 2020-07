Brave History July 12th, 2020 - AMORPHIS, WITHIN TEMPTATION, ASIA, KISS, DREAM THEATER, DESTRUCTION, ALICE COOPER, OBITUARY, DECAPITATED, SUICIDE SILENCE, And More!

Happy 26th AMORPHIS’ Tales From The Thousand Lakes – July 12th, 1994



Happy 46th Birthday Sharon Janny den Adel (WITHIN TEMPTATION) - July 12th, 1974



Happy 71st Birthday John Wetton (ASIA, KING CRIMSON) - July 12th, 1949



R.I.P. Paul Charles Caravello (KISS' Eric Carr) - July 12th, 1950 – November 24th, 1991

KISS remember their late drummer: "Today would have been #EricCarr's 68th Birthday. Make sure to take a moment to remember this incredible person & drummer!"



Happy 53rd Birthday John Petrucci (DREAM THEATER) - July 12th, 1967



Happy 34th Birthday DESTRUCTION’s Eternal Devastation – July 12th, 1986



Happy 26th Birthday ALICE COOPER’s The Last Temptation - July 12th, 1994



Happy 15th Birthday OBITUARY's Frozen In Time - July 12th, 2005



Happy 9th Birthday DECAPITATED’s Carnival Is Forever - July 12th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday SUICIDE SILENCE’s The Black Crown - July 12th, 2011



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday CARNIFEX's Dead In My Arms - July 12th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday (July 12th, 2010)

NORMA JEAN's Meridional

DEVIL LOST HIS SOUL's Blessed & Cursed

Happy 8th Birthday (July 12th, 2011)

EARTH CRISIS’ Neutralize The Threat

FAIR TO MIDLAND’s Arrows And Anchors

ICON IN ME’s Head Break Solution

SLEEPING GIANT’s Kingdom Days In An Evil Age

RINGWORM’s Scars