Brave History July 14th, 2017 - BRUCE DICKINSON, MEGADETH, STRATOVARIUS, DAYLIGHT DIES, DEVILDRIVER, JORN, JUDAS PRIEST, SUICIDE SILENCE, And More!

July 14, 2017, 9 minutes ago

Happy 19th Birthday BRUCE DICKINSON’s The Chemical Wedding - July 14th, 1998

R.I.P. Gary C. "Gar" Samuelson (MEGADETH): February 18th, 1958 – July 14th, 1999)

Happy 19th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Destiny – July 14th, 1998

Happy 9th Birthday DAYLIGHT DIES' Lost To The Living - July 14th, 2008

Happy 8th Birthday DEVILDRIVER's Pray For Villains - July 14th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday JORN's Spirit Black - July 14th 2009

Happy 8th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's A Touch Of Evil: Live - July 14th, 2009

Happy 3rd Birthday SUICIDE SILENCE’s You Can't Stop Me - July 14th, 2014 

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday
ARAKAEA's Years In The Darkness - July 14th, 2009
ARSONISTS GET ALL GIRLS' Portals - July 14th, 2009
AUGUST BURNS RED's Constellations - July 14th, 2009

Featured Audio

PRONG - "However It May End" (SPV / Steamhammer)

Featured Video

DARK MESSIAH Debut “No Soul To Sell”

Latest Reviews