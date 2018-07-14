Brave History July 14th, 2018 - BRUCE DICKINSON, MEGADETH, DAYLIGHT DIES, DEVILDRIVER, JORN, JUDAS PRIEST, SUICIDE SILENCE, And More!

July 14, 2018, an hour ago

Happy 20th Birthday BRUCE DICKINSON’s The Chemical Wedding - July 14th, 1998

R.I.P. Gary C. "Gar" Samuelson (MEGADETH): February 18th, 1958 – July 14th, 1999)

Happy 10th Birthday DAYLIGHT DIES' Lost To The Living - July 14th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday DEVILDRIVER's Pray For Villains - July 14th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday JORN's Spirit Black - July 14th 2009

Happy 9th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's A Touch Of Evil: Live - July 14th, 2009

Happy 4th Birthday SUICIDE SILENCE’s You Can't Stop Me - July 14th, 2014 

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday
ARAKAEA's Years In The Darkness - July 14th, 2009
ARSONISTS GET ALL GIRLS' Portals - July 14th, 2009
AUGUST BURNS RED's Constellations - July 14th, 2009



