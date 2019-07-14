Brave History July 14th, 2019 - BRUCE DICKINSON, MEGADETH, DAYLIGHT DIES, DEVILDRIVER, JORN, JUDAS PRIEST, SUICIDE SILENCE, And More!

Happy 21st Birthday BRUCE DICKINSON’s The Chemical Wedding - July 14th, 1998



R.I.P. Gary C. "Gar" Samuelson (MEGADETH): February 18th, 1958 – July 14th, 1999)



Happy 11th Birthday DAYLIGHT DIES' Lost To The Living - July 14th, 2008



Happy 10th Birthday DEVILDRIVER's Pray For Villains - July 14th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday JORN's Spirit Black - July 14th 2009



Happy 10th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's A Touch Of Evil: Live - July 14th, 2009



Happy 5th Birthday SUICIDE SILENCE’s You Can't Stop Me - July 14th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday

ARAKAEA's Years In The Darkness - July 14th, 2009

ARSONISTS GET ALL GIRLS' Portals - July 14th, 2009

AUGUST BURNS RED's Constellations - July 14th, 2009