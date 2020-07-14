Brave History July 14th, 2020 - MEGADETH, DAYLIGHT DIES, DEVILDRIVER, JORN, JUDAS PRIEST, SUICIDE SILENCE, And More!
July 14, 2020, 29 minutes ago
Happy 28th Birthday MEGADETH’s Countdown To Extinction – July 14th, 1992
R.I.P. Gary C. "Gar" Samuelson (MEGADETH): February 18th, 1958 – July 14th, 1999)
Happy 12th Birthday DAYLIGHT DIES' Lost To The Living - July 14th, 2008
Happy 11th Birthday DEVILDRIVER's Pray For Villains - July 14th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday JORN's Spirit Black - July 14th 2009
Happy 11th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's A Touch Of Evil: Live - July 14th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday SUICIDE SILENCE’s You Can't Stop Me - July 14th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday (July 14th, 2009)
ARAKAEA's Years In The Darkness
ARSONISTS GET ALL GIRLS' Portals
AUGUST BURNS RED's Constellations