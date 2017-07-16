Brave History July 16th, 2017 - DEEP PURPLE, NIGHT RANGER, DROWNING POOL, JOHNNY WINTER, STYX, JUDAS PRIEST, GOD FORBID, And More!

R.I.P. Jonathan Douglas "Jon" Lord (DEEP PURPLE) - June 9th, 1941 – July 16th, 2012

Happy 68th Birthday Alan Fitzgerald (NIGHT RANGER, SAMMY HAGAR, MONTROSE, GAMMA) - July 16th, 1949

Happy 43rd Birthday Ryan McCombs (DROWNING POOL, SOIL) - July 16th, 1974

R.I.P. JOHNNY Dawson WINTER III: February 23rd, 1944 – July 16th, 2014

R.I.P. John Anthony Panozzo (STYX): September 20th, 1948 – July 16th, 1996

Happy 16th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Demolition - July 16th, 2001

Happy 5th Birthday GOD FORBID’s Beneath The Scars Of Glory And Progression - July 16th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday DARKSEED's Poison Awaits - July 16th, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday WAYLANDER’s Kindred Spirits – July 16th, 2012

