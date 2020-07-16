Brave History July 16th, 2020 - DEEP PURPLE, NIGHT RANGER, DROWNING POOL, JOHNNY WINTER, STYX, JUDAS PRIEST, GOD FORBID, And More!

July 16, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities deep purple night ranger drowning pool johnny winter styx judas priest god forbid

Brave History July 16th, 2020 - DEEP PURPLE, NIGHT RANGER, DROWNING POOL, JOHNNY WINTER, STYX, JUDAS PRIEST, GOD FORBID, And More!

R.I.P. Jonathan Douglas "Jon" Lord (DEEP PURPLE) - June 9th, 1941 – July 16th, 2012

Happy 71st Birthday Alan Fitzgerald (NIGHT RANGER, SAMMY HAGAR, MONTROSE, GAMMA) - July 16th, 1949

Happy 46th Birthday Ryan McCombs (DROWNING POOL, SOIL) - July 16th, 1974

R.I.P. JOHNNY Dawson WINTER III: February 23rd, 1944 – July 16th, 2014

R.I.P. John Anthony Panozzo (STYX): September 20th, 1948 – July 16th, 1996

Happy 19th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Demolition - July 16th, 2001

Happy 8th Birthday GOD FORBID’s Beneath The Scars Of Glory And Progression - July 16th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday DARKSEED's Poison Awaits - July 16th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday WAYLANDER’s Kindred Spirits – July 16th, 2012



Featured Audio

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

Featured Video

MORS SUBITA Launch “Sick”

MORS SUBITA Launch “Sick”

Latest Reviews