Brave History July 17th, 2018 - JUDAS PRIEST, BLACK SABBATH, SWEET, MALEVOLENT CREATION, NILE, MANOWAR, MERAUDER, BARONESS, BURY TOMORROW, THE CONTORTIONIST, TOURNIQUET, POWERWOLF, And More!

Happy 36th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Screaming For Vengeance - July 17th, 1982



Happy 69th Birthday Geezer Butler (BLACK SABBATH) - July 17th, 1949



R.I.P. drummer Michael Thomas "Mick" Tucker (SWEET) - July 17th, 1947 – February 14th, 2002

Mick Tucker died February 14 2002 in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire from leukemia at the age of 54.



Happy 11th Birthday MALEVOLENT CREATION's Doomsday X - July 17th, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday NILE's Ithyphallic - July 17th, 2007



Happy 9th Birthday MANOWAR's Thunder In The Sky (EP) - July 17th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday MERAUDER's God Is I - July 17th, 2009



Happy 6th Birthday BARONESS’ Yellow & Green - July 17th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday BURY TOMORROW’s The Union Of Crowns - July 17th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday THE CONTORTIONIST’s Intrinsic - July 17th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday TOURNIQUET’s Antiseptic Bloodbath - July 17th, 2012



Happy 3rd Birthday POWERWOLF's Blessed & Possessed - July 17th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday EYEFEAR's A World Full Of Grey - July 17th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday HORNA's Musta Kaipuu - July 17th, 2009

Happy 3rd Birthday ORCHID's Sign Of The Witch (EP) - July 17th, 2015