Brave History July 17th, 2018 - JUDAS PRIEST, BLACK SABBATH, SWEET, MALEVOLENT CREATION, NILE, MANOWAR, MERAUDER, BARONESS, BURY TOMORROW, THE CONTORTIONIST, TOURNIQUET, POWERWOLF, And More!
July 17, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 36th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Screaming For Vengeance - July 17th, 1982
Happy 69th Birthday Geezer Butler (BLACK SABBATH) - July 17th, 1949
R.I.P. drummer Michael Thomas "Mick" Tucker (SWEET) - July 17th, 1947 – February 14th, 2002
Mick Tucker died February 14 2002 in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire from leukemia at the age of 54.
Happy 11th Birthday MALEVOLENT CREATION's Doomsday X - July 17th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday NILE's Ithyphallic - July 17th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday MANOWAR's Thunder In The Sky (EP) - July 17th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday MERAUDER's God Is I - July 17th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday BARONESS’ Yellow & Green - July 17th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday BURY TOMORROW’s The Union Of Crowns - July 17th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday THE CONTORTIONIST’s Intrinsic - July 17th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday TOURNIQUET’s Antiseptic Bloodbath - July 17th, 2012
Happy 3rd Birthday POWERWOLF's Blessed & Possessed - July 17th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday EYEFEAR's A World Full Of Grey - July 17th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday HORNA's Musta Kaipuu - July 17th, 2009
Happy 3rd Birthday ORCHID's Sign Of The Witch (EP) - July 17th, 2015