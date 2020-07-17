Brave History July 17th, 2020 - JUDAS PRIEST, BLACK SABBATH, SWEET, MALEVOLENT CREATION, NILE, MANOWAR, MERAUDER, BARONESS, BURY TOMORROW, THE CONTORTIONIST, TOURNIQUET, POWERWOLF, And More!
July 17, 2020, 10 minutes ago
Happy 38th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Screaming For Vengeance - July 17th, 1982
Happy 71st Birthday Geezer Butler (BLACK SABBATH) - July 17th, 1949
R.I.P. drummer Michael Thomas "Mick" Tucker (SWEET) - July 17th, 1947 – February 14th, 2002
Mick Tucker died February 14 2002 in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire from leukemia at the age of 54.
Happy 13th Birthday MALEVOLENT CREATION's Doomsday X - July 17th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday NILE's Ithyphallic - July 17th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday MANOWAR's Thunder In The Sky (EP) - July 17th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday MERAUDER's God Is I - July 17th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday BARONESS’ Yellow & Green - July 17th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday BURY TOMORROW’s The Union Of Crowns - July 17th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday THE CONTORTIONIST’s Intrinsic - July 17th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday TOURNIQUET’s Antiseptic Bloodbath - July 17th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday POWERWOLF's Blessed & Possessed - July 17th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday EYEFEAR's A World Full Of Grey - July 17th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday HORNA's Musta Kaipuu - July 17th, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday ORCHID's Sign Of The Witch (EP) - July 17th, 2015