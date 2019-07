Brave History July 1st, 2019 - CANNIBAL CORPSE, FAITH NO MORE, WHITE LION, THE TREATMENT, WHITESNAKE, CACTUS, BITCH, MANOWAR, NAPALM DEATH, BEHEMOTH, LAMB OF GOD, And More!

Happy 28th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE's Butchered At Birth - July 1st, 1991



Happy 56th Birthday Roddy Bottum (FAITH NO MORE) - July 1st, 1963



Happy 58th Birthday Vito Bratta (WHITE LION) - July 1st, 1961



Happy 26th Birthday Dhani Mansworth (THE TREATMENT) - July 1st, 1993



R.I.P. Mel Galley (WHITESNAKE, TRAPEZE) March 8th, 1948 – July 1st, 2008



Happy 49th Birthday CACTUS' Cactus - July 1st, 1970



Happy 36th Birthday BITCH's Be My Slave - July 1st, 1983



Happy 36th Birthday MANOWAR's Into Glory Ride - July 1st, 1983



Happy 32nd Birthday NAPALM DEATH's Scum - July 1st, 1987



Happy 30th Birthday NAPALM DEATH's Harmony Corruption - July 1st, 1990



Happy 12th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s The Apostasy - July 1st, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday LAMB OF GOD’s Walk With Me In Hell - July 1st, 2008



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday

LOCK UP’s Necropolis Transparent – July 1st, 2011

STONELAKE’s Marching On Timeless Tales – July 1st, 2011