Brave History July 20th, 2019 - SANTANA, TWISTED SISTER, SEX PISTOLS, SOUNDGARDEN, PEARL JAM, REO SPEEDWAGON, STRYPER, ESP, VAN HALEN, ONSLAUGHT, CHIMAIRA, LILLIAN AXE, THE ACACIA STRAIN, BLACK MAJESTY, And More!

Happy 72nd Birthday CARLOS Augusto Alves SANTANA - July 20, 1947



Happy 67th Birthday John "Jay Jay French" Segall (TWISTED SISTER) - July 20, 1952



Happy 63rd Birthday Paul Thomas Cook (SEX PISTOLS) - July 20, 1956



R.I.P. Christopher “Chris” John Boyle Cornell (SOUNDGARDEN, AUDIOSLAVE) - July 20th, 1964 - May 18th, 2017



Happy 53rd Birthday Stone Gossard (PEARL JAM, BRAD, TEMPLE OF THE DOG) - July 19th, 1966



Happy 40th Birthday REO SPEEDWAGON's Nine Lives - July 20th, 1979



Happy 28th Birthday STRYPER’s Can't Stop The Rock - July 20th, 1991



Happy 20th Birthday ESP’s ESP – July 20th, 1999



Happy 15th Birthday VAN HALEN's Best Of Both Worlds - July 20th, 2004



Happy 10th Birthday ONSLAUGHT’s Live Damnation (live album) – July 20th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday CHIMAIRA’s Coming Alive (CD/DVD) – July 20th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday LILLIAN AXE's Deep Red Shadows - July 20th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday THE ACACIA STRAIN's Wormwood - July 20th, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday BLACK MAJESTY’s Stargazer – July 20th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday

EARLY MAN's Death Potion - July 20th, 2010

IMPENDING DOOM's There Will Be Violence - July 20th, 2010

MOSE GIGANTICUS' Gift Horse - July 20th, 2010

VALDUR's Raven God Amongst Us - July 20th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday ANTAGONIST A.D.’s Nothing From No One – July 20th, 2012