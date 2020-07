Brave History July 20th, 2020 - SANTANA, TWISTED SISTER, SEX PISTOLS, SOUNDGARDEN, PEARL JAM, REO SPEEDWAGON, STRYPER, ESP, VAN HALEN, ONSLAUGHT, CHIMAIRA, LILLIAN AXE, THE ACACIA STRAIN, BLACK MAJESTY, And More!

Happy 73rd Birthday CARLOS Augusto Alves SANTANA - July 20, 1947



Happy 68th Birthday John "Jay Jay French" Segall (TWISTED SISTER) - July 20, 1952



Happy 64th Birthday Paul Thomas Cook (SEX PISTOLS) - July 20, 1956



R.I.P. Christopher “Chris” John Boyle Cornell (SOUNDGARDEN, AUDIOSLAVE) - July 20th, 1964 - May 18th, 2017



Happy 54th Birthday Stone Gossard (PEARL JAM, BRAD, TEMPLE OF THE DOG) - July 19th, 1966



Happy 41st Birthday REO SPEEDWAGON's Nine Lives - July 20th, 1979



Happy 29th Birthday STRYPER’s Can't Stop The Rock - July 20th, 1991



Happy 21st Birthday ESP’s ESP – July 20th, 1999



Happy 16th Birthday VAN HALEN's Best Of Both Worlds - July 20th, 2004



Happy 11th Birthday ONSLAUGHT’s Live Damnation (live album) – July 20th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday CHIMAIRA’s Coming Alive (CD/DVD) – July 20th, 2010



Happy 10th Birthday LILLIAN AXE's Deep Red Shadows - July 20th, 2010



Happy 10th Birthday THE ACACIA STRAIN's Wormwood - July 20th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday BLACK MAJESTY’s Stargazer – July 20th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (July 20th, 2010)

EARLY MAN's Death Potion

IMPENDING DOOM's There Will Be Violence

MOSE GIGANTICUS' Gift Horse

VALDUR's Raven God Amongst Us

Happy 8th Birthday ANTAGONIST A.D.’s Nothing From No One – July 20th, 2012