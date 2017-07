Brave History July 22nd, 2017 - SAVATAGE, LIVING COLOUR, EXTREME, JASON BECKER, MEGADETH, KREATOR, MISERY SIGNAL, NEURAXIS, COMMUNIC, FOZZY, And More!

July 22, 2017, an hour ago

Happy 57th Birthday John (Jon) Nicholas Oliva (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, SAVATAGE) - July 22nd, 1960



Happy 53rd Birthday Will Calhoun (LIVING COLOUR) - July 22nd, 1964



Happy 50th Birthday Pat Badger (EXTREME) - July 22nd, 1967



Happy 48th Birthday JASON BECKER (DAVID LEE ROTH, COCAPHONY) - July 22nd, 1969



R.I.P. Gary C. "Gar" Samuelson (MEGADETH): February 18th, 1958 – July 22nd, 1999 (Age 41)



Happy 20th Birthday KREATOR's Outcast - July 22nd, 1997



Happy 9th Birthday MISERY SIGNALS' Controller - July 22nd, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday NEURAXIS' The Thin Line Between - July 22nd, 2008



Happy 6th Birthday COMMUNIC’s The Bottom Deep - July 22nd, 2011



Happy 3rd Birthday FOZZY’s Do You Wanna Start a War - July 22nd, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday WAR OF AGES' Arise And Conquer - July 22nd, 2008

Happy 4th Birthday STORMZONE’s Three Kings – July 22nd, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday

ILL NIÑO’s Till Death, La Familia – July 22nd, 2014

WITHIN THE RUINS’ Phenomena – July 22nd, 2014