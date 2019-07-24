Brave History July 24th, 2019 - PANTERA, EXTREME, WINGER, PIG DESTROYER, ALICE IN CHAINS, THE RED CHORD, SLIPKNOT, JOE SATRIANI, LAMB OF GOD, SYMPHONY X, And More!

July 24, 2019, 2 hours ago

Happy 29th Birthday PANTERA - Cowboys From Hell - July 24th, 1990

Happy 58th Birthday Paul Geary (EXTREME) - July 24th, 1961

Happy 29th Birthday WINGER - In The Heart Of The Young - July 24th, 1990

Happy 18th Birthday PIG DESTROYER's Prowler In The Yard - July 24th, 2001

Happy 18th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' Greatest Hits - July 24th, 2001

Happy 12th Birthday THE RED CHORD's Prey For Eyes - July 24th, 2007

Happy 7th Birthday SLIPKNOT’s Antennas To Hell - July 24th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday JOE SATRIANI's Shockwave Supernova - July 24th, 2015

Happy 4th Birthday LAMB OF GOD's VII: Sturm Und Drang - July 24th, 2015

Happy 4th Birthday SYMPHONY X's Underworld - July 24th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday EVERGREEN TERRACE's Wolfbiker - July 24th, 2007
Happy 7th Birthday OM's Advaitic Songs - July 24th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday 
NORTHLANE's Node - July 24th, 2015
WE CAME AS ROMANS' We Came As Romans - July 24th, 2015



Featured Audio

SABATON – “Great War” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

