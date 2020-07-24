Brave History July 24th, 2020 - PANTERA, EXTREME, WINGER, PIG DESTROYER, ALICE IN CHAINS, THE RED CHORD, SLIPKNOT, JOE SATRIANI, LAMB OF GOD, SYMPHONY X, And More!

July 24, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities pantera extreme winger pig destroyer alice in chains the red chord slipknot joe satriani lamb of god symphony x

Brave History July 24th, 2020 - PANTERA, EXTREME, WINGER, PIG DESTROYER, ALICE IN CHAINS, THE RED CHORD, SLIPKNOT, JOE SATRIANI, LAMB OF GOD, SYMPHONY X, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday PANTERA - Cowboys From Hell - July 24th, 1990

Happy 59th Birthday Paul Geary (EXTREME) - July 24th, 1961

Happy 30th Birthday WINGER - In The Heart Of The Young - July 24th, 1990

Happy 19th Birthday PIG DESTROYER's Prowler In The Yard - July 24th, 2001

Happy 19th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' Greatest Hits - July 24th, 2001

Happy 32th Birthday THE RED CHORD's Prey For Eyes - July 24th, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday SLIPKNOT’s Antennas To Hell - July 24th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday JOE SATRIANI's Shockwave Supernova - July 24th, 2015

Happy 5th Birthday LAMB OF GOD's VII: Sturm Und Drang - July 24th, 2015

Happy 5th Birthday SYMPHONY X's Underworld - July 24th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday EVERGREEN TERRACE's Wolfbiker - July 24th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday OM's Advaitic Songs - July 24th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday 
NORTHLANE's Node - July 24th, 2015
WE CAME AS ROMANS' We Came As Romans - July 24th, 2015



Featured Audio

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

Featured Video

MORS SUBITA Launch “Sick”

MORS SUBITA Launch “Sick”

Latest Reviews