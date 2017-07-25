Brave History July 25th, 2017 - CRADLE OF FILTH, OBITUARY, NAZARETH, THE YARDBIRDS, URIAH HEEP, SNOWY SHAW, AC/DC, METALLICA, LOUDNESS, ALICE COOPER, MESHUGGAH, MACHINE HEAD, GRAVE, VOIVOD

July 25, 2017, 9 minutes ago

Happy 44th Birthday Daniel Lloyd Davey (aka Dani Filth; CRADLE OF FILTH) - July 25th, 1973

Happy 48th Birthday Trevor Peres (OBITUARY) - July 25th, 1969

Happy 76th Birthday Manuel “Manny” Charlton (NAZARETH) - July 25th, 1941

Happy 74th Birthday James Stanley "Jim" McCarty (THE YARDBIRDS) - July 25th, 1943

Happy 67th Birthday Mark Clarke (URIAH HEEP, COLISSEUM) - July 25th, 1950

Happy 49th Birthday Tommie Helgesson (aka Snowy Shaw; KING DIAMOND, DREAM EVIL, NOTRE DAME, MEMENTO MORI) - July 25th, 1968

Happy 38th Birthday AC/DC's Back In Black - July 25th, 1980

Happy 34th Birthday METALLICA's Kill 'Em All - July 25th, 1983

Happy 31st Birthday LOUDNESS’ Lightning Strikes - July 25th, 1986

Happy 28th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Trash - July 25th, 1989

Happy 22nd Birthday MESHUGGAH's Destroy Erase Improve - July 25th, 1995

Happy 23rd Birthday MACHINE HEAD's Burn My Eyes - July 25th, 1994

Happy 11th Birthday GRAVE's As Rapture Comes - July 25, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday VOIVOD's Katorz - July 25, 2006

