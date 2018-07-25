Brave History July 25th, 2018 - CRADLE OF FILTH, OBITUARY, NAZARETH, THE YARDBIRDS, URIAH HEEP, SNOWY SHAW, AC/DC, METALLICA, LOUDNESS, ALICE COOPER, MESHUGGAH, MACHINE HEAD, GRAVE, VOIVOD
July 25, 2018, 28 minutes ago
Happy 45th Birthday Daniel Lloyd Davey (aka Dani Filth; CRADLE OF FILTH) - July 25th, 1973
Happy 49th Birthday Trevor Peres (OBITUARY) - July 25th, 1969
Happy 77th Birthday Manuel “Manny” Charlton (NAZARETH) - July 25th, 1941
Happy 75th Birthday James Stanley "Jim" McCarty (THE YARDBIRDS) - July 25th, 1943
Happy 68th Birthday Mark Clarke (URIAH HEEP, COLISSEUM) - July 25th, 1950
Happy 50th Birthday Tommie Helgesson (aka Snowy Shaw; KING DIAMOND, DREAM EVIL, NOTRE DAME, MEMENTO MORI) - July 25th, 1968
Happy 38th Birthday AC/DC's Back In Black - July 25th, 1980
Happy 35th Birthday METALLICA's Kill 'Em All - July 25th, 1983
Happy 32nd Birthday LOUDNESS’ Lightning Strikes - July 25th, 1986
Happy 29th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Trash - July 25th, 1989
Happy 23rd Birthday MESHUGGAH's Destroy Erase Improve - July 25th, 1995
Happy 24th Birthday MACHINE HEAD's Burn My Eyes - July 25th, 1994
Happy 12th Birthday GRAVE's As Rapture Comes - July 25, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday VOIVOD's Katorz - July 25, 2006