Brave History July 25th, 2020 - AC/DC, CRADLE OF FILTH, OBITUARY, NAZARETH, THE YARDBIRDS, URIAH HEEP, SNOWY SHAW, METALLICA, LOUDNESS, ALICE COOPER, MESHUGGAH, MACHINE HEAD, GRAVE, VOIVOD
July 25, 2020, 9 minutes ago
Happy 40th Birthday AC/DC's Back In Black - July 25th, 1980
Happy 47th Birthday Daniel Lloyd Davey (aka Dani Filth; CRADLE OF FILTH) - July 25th, 1973
Happy 51st Birthday Trevor Peres (OBITUARY) - July 25th, 1969
Happy 79th Birthday Manuel “Manny” Charlton (NAZARETH) - July 25th, 1941
Happy 77th Birthday James Stanley "Jim" McCarty (THE YARDBIRDS) - July 25th, 1943
Happy 70th Birthday Mark Clarke (URIAH HEEP, COLISSEUM) - July 25th, 1950
Happy 52nd Birthday Tommie Helgesson (aka Snowy Shaw; KING DIAMOND, DREAM EVIL, NOTRE DAME, MEMENTO MORI) - July 25th, 1968
Happy 37th Birthday METALLICA's Kill 'Em All - July 25th, 1983
Happy 34th Birthday LOUDNESS’ Lightning Strikes - July 25th, 1986
Happy 31st Birthday ALICE COOPER's Trash - July 25th, 1989
Happy 25th Birthday MESHUGGAH's Destroy Erase Improve - July 25th, 1995
Happy 26th Birthday MACHINE HEAD's Burn My Eyes - July 25th, 1994
Happy 14th Birthday GRAVE's As Rapture Comes - July 25, 2006
Happy 14th Birthday VOIVOD's Katorz - July 25, 2006