Brave History July 26th, 2017 - EXTREME, THE ROLLING STONES, QUEEN, DANGER DANGER, LANA LANE, ZZ TOP, ASIA, DEEP PURPLE, FATES WARNING, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, NEVERMORE, JAMEY JASTA, ALL SHALL PERISH, HERETIC, And More!
July 26, 2017, 8 minutes ago
Happy 56th Birthday Gary Francis Caine Cherone (EXTREME, VAN HALEN) - July 26th, 1961
Happy 74th Birthday Sir Michael Philip "Mick" Jagger (THE ROLLING STONES) - July 26th, 1943
Happy 68th Birthday Roger Meddows Taylor (QUEEN) - July 26th, 1949
Happy 54th Birthday Andy Timmons (DANGER DANGER) - July 26th, 1963
Happy 50th Birthday Erik Norlander (LANA LANE) - July 26th, 1967
Happy 44th Birthday ZZ TOP's Tres Hombres - July 26th, 1973
Happy 34th Birthday ASIA's Alpha - July 26th, 1983
Happy 24th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's The Battle Rages On - July 26th, 1993
Happy 23rd Birthday FATES WARNING’s Inside Out – July 26th, 1994
Happy 12th Birthday YNGWIE MALSTEEN's Unleash The Fury - July 26th, 2005
Happy 12th Birthday NEVERMORE's This Godless Endeavor - July 26th, 2005
Happy 6th Birthday JAMEY JASTA’s Jasta – July 26th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday ALL SHALL PERISH’s This Is Where It Ends - July 26th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday HERETIC’s A Time Of Crisis – July 26th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday 36 CRAZYFISTS' Collisions And Castaways - July 26th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday
THE QUILL’s Full Circle – July 26th, 2011
WORLD UNDER BLOOD’s Tactical – July 26th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday DEADLOCK’s The Arsonist – July 26th, 2013