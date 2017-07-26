Brave History July 26th, 2017 - EXTREME, THE ROLLING STONES, QUEEN, DANGER DANGER, LANA LANE, ZZ TOP, ASIA, DEEP PURPLE, FATES WARNING, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, NEVERMORE, JAMEY JASTA, ALL SHALL PERISH, HERETIC, And More!

Happy 56th Birthday Gary Francis Caine Cherone (EXTREME, VAN HALEN) - July 26th, 1961



Happy 74th Birthday Sir Michael Philip "Mick" Jagger (THE ROLLING STONES) - July 26th, 1943



Happy 68th Birthday Roger Meddows Taylor (QUEEN) - July 26th, 1949



Happy 54th Birthday Andy Timmons (DANGER DANGER) - July 26th, 1963



Happy 50th Birthday Erik Norlander (LANA LANE) - July 26th, 1967



Happy 44th Birthday ZZ TOP's Tres Hombres - July 26th, 1973



Happy 34th Birthday ASIA's Alpha - July 26th, 1983



Happy 24th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's The Battle Rages On - July 26th, 1993



Happy 23rd Birthday FATES WARNING’s Inside Out – July 26th, 1994



Happy 12th Birthday YNGWIE MALSTEEN's Unleash The Fury - July 26th, 2005



Happy 12th Birthday NEVERMORE's This Godless Endeavor - July 26th, 2005



Happy 6th Birthday JAMEY JASTA’s Jasta – July 26th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday ALL SHALL PERISH’s This Is Where It Ends - July 26th, 2011



Happy 5th Birthday HERETIC’s A Time Of Crisis – July 26th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday 36 CRAZYFISTS' Collisions And Castaways - July 26th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday

THE QUILL’s Full Circle – July 26th, 2011

WORLD UNDER BLOOD’s Tactical – July 26th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday DEADLOCK’s The Arsonist – July 26th, 2013