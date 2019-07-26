Brave History July 26th, 2019 - EXTREME, THE ROLLING STONES, QUEEN, DANGER DANGER, LANA LANE, ZZ TOP, ASIA, DEEP PURPLE, FATES WARNING, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, NEVERMORE, JAMEY JASTA, ALL SHALL PERISH, HERETIC, And More!
July 26, 2019, 35 minutes ago
Happy 58th Birthday Gary Francis Caine Cherone (EXTREME, VAN HALEN) - July 26th, 1961
Happy 76th Birthday Sir Michael Philip "Mick" Jagger (THE ROLLING STONES) - July 26th, 1943
Happy 70th Birthday Roger Meddows Taylor (QUEEN) - July 26th, 1949
Happy 56th Birthday Andy Timmons (DANGER DANGER) - July 26th, 1963
Happy 52nd Birthday Erik Norlander (LANA LANE) - July 26th, 1967
Happy 46th Birthday ZZ TOP's Tres Hombres - July 26th, 1973
Happy 36th Birthday ASIA's Alpha - July 26th, 1983
Happy 26th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's The Battle Rages On - July 26th, 1993
Happy 25th Birthday FATES WARNING’s Inside Out – July 26th, 1994
Happy 14th Birthday YNGWIE MALSTEEN's Unleash The Fury - July 26th, 2005
Happy 14th Birthday NEVERMORE's This Godless Endeavor - July 26th, 2005
Happy 8th Birthday JAMEY JASTA’s Jasta – July 26th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday ALL SHALL PERISH’s This Is Where It Ends - July 26th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday HERETIC’s A Time Of Crisis – July 26th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday 36 CRAZYFISTS' Collisions And Castaways - July 26th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday
THE QUILL’s Full Circle – July 26th, 2011
WORLD UNDER BLOOD’s Tactical – July 26th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday DEADLOCK’s The Arsonist – July 26th, 2013