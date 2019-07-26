Brave History July 26th, 2019 - EXTREME, THE ROLLING STONES, QUEEN, DANGER DANGER, LANA LANE, ZZ TOP, ASIA, DEEP PURPLE, FATES WARNING, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, NEVERMORE, JAMEY JASTA, ALL SHALL PERISH, HERETIC, And More!

Happy 58th Birthday Gary Francis Caine Cherone (EXTREME, VAN HALEN) - July 26th, 1961



Happy 76th Birthday Sir Michael Philip "Mick" Jagger (THE ROLLING STONES) - July 26th, 1943



Happy 70th Birthday Roger Meddows Taylor (QUEEN) - July 26th, 1949



Happy 56th Birthday Andy Timmons (DANGER DANGER) - July 26th, 1963



Happy 52nd Birthday Erik Norlander (LANA LANE) - July 26th, 1967



Happy 46th Birthday ZZ TOP's Tres Hombres - July 26th, 1973



Happy 36th Birthday ASIA's Alpha - July 26th, 1983



Happy 26th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's The Battle Rages On - July 26th, 1993



Happy 25th Birthday FATES WARNING’s Inside Out – July 26th, 1994



Happy 14th Birthday YNGWIE MALSTEEN's Unleash The Fury - July 26th, 2005



Happy 14th Birthday NEVERMORE's This Godless Endeavor - July 26th, 2005



Happy 8th Birthday JAMEY JASTA’s Jasta – July 26th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday ALL SHALL PERISH’s This Is Where It Ends - July 26th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday HERETIC’s A Time Of Crisis – July 26th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday 36 CRAZYFISTS' Collisions And Castaways - July 26th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday

THE QUILL’s Full Circle – July 26th, 2011

WORLD UNDER BLOOD’s Tactical – July 26th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday DEADLOCK’s The Arsonist – July 26th, 2013