Brave History July 26th, 2020 - EXTREME, THE ROLLING STONES, QUEEN, DANGER DANGER, LANA LANE, ZZ TOP, ASIA, DEEP PURPLE, FATES WARNING, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, NEVERMORE, JAMEY JASTA, ALL SHALL PERISH, HERETIC, And More!
July 26, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 59th Birthday Gary Francis Caine Cherone (EXTREME, VAN HALEN) - July 26th, 1961
Happy 77th Birthday Sir Michael Philip "Mick" Jagger (THE ROLLING STONES) - July 26th, 1943
Happy 71st Birthday Roger Meddows Taylor (QUEEN) - July 26th, 1949
Happy 57th Birthday Andy Timmons (DANGER DANGER) - July 26th, 1963
Happy 53rd Birthday Erik Norlander (LANA LANE) - July 26th, 1967
Happy 47th Birthday ZZ TOP's Tres Hombres - July 26th, 1973
Happy 37th Birthday ASIA's Alpha - July 26th, 1983
Happy 27th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's The Battle Rages On - July 26th, 1993
Happy 26th Birthday FATES WARNING’s Inside Out – July 26th, 1994
Happy 15th Birthday YNGWIE MALSTEEN's Unleash The Fury - July 26th, 2005
Happy 15th Birthday NEVERMORE's This Godless Endeavor - July 26th, 2005
Happy 9th Birthday JAMEY JASTA’s Jasta – July 26th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday ALL SHALL PERISH’s This Is Where It Ends - July 26th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday HERETIC’s A Time Of Crisis – July 26th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday 36 CRAZYFISTS' Collisions And Castaways - July 26th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday
THE QUILL’s Full Circle – July 26th, 2011
WORLD UNDER BLOOD’s Tactical – July 26th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday DEADLOCK’s The Arsonist – July 26th, 2013