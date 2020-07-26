Brave History July 26th, 2020 - EXTREME, THE ROLLING STONES, QUEEN, DANGER DANGER, LANA LANE, ZZ TOP, ASIA, DEEP PURPLE, FATES WARNING, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, NEVERMORE, JAMEY JASTA, ALL SHALL PERISH, HERETIC, And More!

July 26, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities extreme the rolling stones queen danger danger lana lane zz top asia deep purple fates warning yngwie malmsteen nevermore jamey jasta all shall perish heretic

Happy 59th Birthday Gary Francis Caine Cherone (EXTREME, VAN HALEN) - July 26th, 1961

Happy 77th Birthday Sir Michael Philip "Mick" Jagger  (THE ROLLING STONES) - July 26th, 1943

Happy 71st Birthday Roger Meddows Taylor (QUEEN) - July 26th, 1949

Happy 57th Birthday Andy Timmons (DANGER DANGER) - July 26th, 1963

Happy 53rd Birthday Erik Norlander (LANA LANE) - July 26th, 1967

Happy 47th Birthday ZZ TOP's Tres Hombres - July 26th, 1973

Happy 37th Birthday ASIA's Alpha - July 26th, 1983

Happy 27th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's The Battle Rages On - July 26th, 1993

Happy 26th Birthday FATES WARNING’s Inside Out – July 26th, 1994

Happy 15th Birthday YNGWIE MALSTEEN's Unleash The Fury - July 26th, 2005

Happy 15th Birthday NEVERMORE's This Godless Endeavor - July 26th, 2005

Happy 9th Birthday JAMEY JASTA’s Jasta – July 26th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday ALL SHALL PERISH’s This Is Where It Ends - July 26th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday HERETIC’s A Time Of Crisis – July 26th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday 36 CRAZYFISTS' Collisions And Castaways - July 26th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday 
THE QUILL’s Full Circle – July 26th, 2011
WORLD UNDER BLOOD’s Tactical – July 26th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday DEADLOCK’s The Arsonist – July 26th, 2013



Featured Audio

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

Featured Video

MORS SUBITA Launch “Sick”

