Brave History July 28th, 2017 - ARCH ENEMY, BAD COMPANY, SCORPIONS, GIUFFRIA, DEEP PURPLE, BIOHAZARD, PINK FLOYD, BLACK SABBATH, RAINBOW, FEAR FACTORY, SABATON, And MELIAH RAGE!

Happy 47th Birthday Michael Amott (ARCH ENEMY, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS, CARCASS) - July 28th, 1970

Happy 68th Birthday Simon Kirke (BAD COMPANY) - July 28th, 1949

Happy 68th Birthday Jürgen Rosenthal (SCORPIONS) – July 28th, 1949

Happy 66th Birthday Gregg Giuffria (GIUFFRIA, ANGEL, HOUSE OF LORDS) - July 28th, 1951

Happy 63rd Birthday Steve Morse (DEEP PURPLE, LIVING LOUD, DIXIE DREGS) - July 28th, 1954

Happy 48th Birthday Billy Graziadei (BIOHAZARD) - July 28th, 1969

R.I.P. Richard William "Rick" Wright (PINK FLOYD) - July 28th, 1943 – September 15th, 2008

Happy 42nd Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Sabotage - July 28th, 1975

Happy 38th Birthday RAINBOW's Down To Earth - July 28th, 1979

Happy 19th Birthday FEAR FACTORY's Obsolete - July 28th, 1998

Happy 11th Birthday SABATON's Attero Dominatus - July 28th, 2006

Happy 6th Birthday MELIAH RAGE’s Dead To The World - July 28th, 2011

