Brave History July 28th, 2017 - ARCH ENEMY, BAD COMPANY, SCORPIONS, GIUFFRIA, DEEP PURPLE, BIOHAZARD, PINK FLOYD, BLACK SABBATH, RAINBOW, FEAR FACTORY, SABATON, And MELIAH RAGE!
July 28, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 47th Birthday Michael Amott (ARCH ENEMY, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS, CARCASS) - July 28th, 1970
Happy 68th Birthday Simon Kirke (BAD COMPANY) - July 28th, 1949
Happy 68th Birthday Jürgen Rosenthal (SCORPIONS) – July 28th, 1949
Happy 66th Birthday Gregg Giuffria (GIUFFRIA, ANGEL, HOUSE OF LORDS) - July 28th, 1951
Happy 63rd Birthday Steve Morse (DEEP PURPLE, LIVING LOUD, DIXIE DREGS) - July 28th, 1954
Happy 48th Birthday Billy Graziadei (BIOHAZARD) - July 28th, 1969
R.I.P. Richard William "Rick" Wright (PINK FLOYD) - July 28th, 1943 – September 15th, 2008
Happy 42nd Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Sabotage - July 28th, 1975
Happy 38th Birthday RAINBOW's Down To Earth - July 28th, 1979
Happy 19th Birthday FEAR FACTORY's Obsolete - July 28th, 1998
Happy 11th Birthday SABATON's Attero Dominatus - July 28th, 2006
Happy 6th Birthday MELIAH RAGE’s Dead To The World - July 28th, 2011