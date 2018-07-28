Brave History July 28th, 2018 - ARCH ENEMY, BAD COMPANY, SCORPIONS, GIUFFRIA, DEEP PURPLE, BIOHAZARD, PINK FLOYD, BLACK SABBATH, RAINBOW, FEAR FACTORY, SABATON, And MELIAH RAGE!
Happy 48th Birthday Michael Amott (ARCH ENEMY, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS, CARCASS) - July 28th, 1970
Happy 69th Birthday Simon Kirke (BAD COMPANY) - July 28th, 1949
Happy 69th Birthday Jürgen Rosenthal (SCORPIONS) – July 28th, 1949
Happy 67th Birthday Gregg Giuffria (GIUFFRIA, ANGEL, HOUSE OF LORDS) - July 28th, 1951
Happy 64th Birthday Steve Morse (DEEP PURPLE, LIVING LOUD, DIXIE DREGS) - July 28th, 1954
Happy 49th Birthday Billy Graziadei (BIOHAZARD) - July 28th, 1969
R.I.P. Richard William "Rick" Wright (PINK FLOYD) - July 28th, 1943 – September 15th, 2008
Happy 43rd Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Sabotage - July 28th, 1975
Happy 39th Birthday RAINBOW's Down To Earth - July 28th, 1979
Happy 20th Birthday FEAR FACTORY's Obsolete - July 28th, 1998
Happy 12th Birthday SABATON's Attero Dominatus - July 28th, 2006
Happy 7th Birthday MELIAH RAGE’s Dead To The World - July 28th, 2011