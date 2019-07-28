Brave History July 28th, 2019 - RAINBOW, ARCH ENEMY, BAD COMPANY, SCORPIONS, GIUFFRIA, DEEP PURPLE, BIOHAZARD, PINK FLOYD, BLACK SABBATH, FEAR FACTORY, SABATON, And MELIAH RAGE!

July 28, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 40th Birthday RAINBOW's Down To Earth - July 28th, 1979

Happy 49th Birthday Michael Amott (ARCH ENEMY, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS, CARCASS) - July 28th, 1970

Happy 70th Birthday Simon Kirke (BAD COMPANY) - July 28th, 1949

Happy 70th Birthday Jürgen Rosenthal (SCORPIONS) – July 28th, 1949

Happy 68th Birthday Gregg Giuffria (GIUFFRIA, ANGEL, HOUSE OF LORDS) - July 28th, 1951

Happy 65th Birthday Steve Morse (DEEP PURPLE, LIVING LOUD, DIXIE DREGS) - July 28th, 1954

Happy 50th Birthday Billy Graziadei (BIOHAZARD) - July 28th, 1969

R.I.P. Richard William "Rick" Wright (PINK FLOYD) - July 28th, 1943 – September 15th, 2008

Happy 44th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Sabotage - July 28th, 1975

Happy 21st Birthday FEAR FACTORY's Obsolete - July 28th, 1998

Happy 13th Birthday SABATON's Attero Dominatus - July 28th, 2006

Happy 8th Birthday MELIAH RAGE’s Dead To The World - July 28th, 2011



