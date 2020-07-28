Brave History July 28th, 2020 - RAINBOW, ARCH ENEMY, BAD COMPANY, SCORPIONS, GIUFFRIA, DEEP PURPLE, BIOHAZARD, PINK FLOYD, BLACK SABBATH, FEAR FACTORY, SABATON, And MELIAH RAGE!
July 28, 2020, 2 hours ago
Happy 42nd Birthday RAINBOW's Down To Earth - July 28th, 1979
Happy 51st Birthday Michael Amott (ARCH ENEMY, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS, CARCASS) - July 28th, 1969
Happy 71st Birthday Simon Kirke (BAD COMPANY) - July 28th, 1949
Happy 71st Birthday Jürgen Rosenthal (SCORPIONS) – July 28th, 1949
Happy 69th Birthday Gregg Giuffria (GIUFFRIA, ANGEL, HOUSE OF LORDS) - July 28th, 1951
Happy 66th Birthday Steve Morse (DEEP PURPLE, LIVING LOUD, DIXIE DREGS) - July 28th, 1954
Happy 51st Birthday Billy Graziadei (BIOHAZARD) - July 28th, 1969
R.I.P. Richard William "Rick" Wright (PINK FLOYD) - July 28th, 1943 – September 15th, 2008
Happy 45th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Sabotage - July 28th, 1975
Happy 22nd Birthday FEAR FACTORY's Obsolete - July 28th, 1998
Happy 14th Birthday SABATON's Attero Dominatus - July 28th, 2006
Happy 9th Birthday MELIAH RAGE’s Dead To The World - July 28th, 2011