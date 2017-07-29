Brave History July 29th, 2017 - RUSH, JOHN SYKES, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, MOONSPELL, PANTERA, WARRANT, ALICE COOPER, SLAYER, SOULFLY, POWERWOLF, And JAMES LABRIE!

July 29, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities rush john sykes corrosion of conformity moonspell pantera warrant alice cooper slayer soulfly powerwolf james labrie

Brave History July 29th, 2017 - RUSH, JOHN SYKES, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, MOONSPELL, PANTERA, WARRANT, ALICE COOPER, SLAYER, SOULFLY, POWERWOLF, And JAMES LABRIE!

Happy 64th Birthday RUSH's Geddy Lee - July 29th, 1953

Happy 58th Birthday JOHN SYKES (BLUE MURDER, WHITESNAKE, THIN LIZZY) - July 29th, 1959

Happy 52nd Birthday Woody Weatherman (CORROSION OF CONFORMITY) – July 29th, 1965

Happy 21st Birthday MOONSPELL’s Irreligious - July 29th, 1996

Happy 20th Birthday PANTERA's Official Live: 101 Proof - July 29th, 1997

Happy 20th Birthday WARRANT’s Live 86-97 – July 29th, 1997

Happy 20th Birthday ALICE COOPER’s A Fistful Of Alice - July 29th, 1997

Happy 14th Birthday SLAYER”s War At The Warfield – July 29th, 2003

Happy 9th Birthday ALICE COOPER’s Along Came A Spider – July 29th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday SOULFLY's Conquer - July 29th, 2008

Happy 6th Birthday POWERWOLF’s Blood Of The Saints - July 29th, 2011 

Happy 4th Birthday JAMES LABRIE’s Impermanent Resonance - July 29th, 2013

Featured Audio

PRONG - "However It May End" (SPV / Steamhammer)

PRONG - "However It May End" (SPV / Steamhammer)

Featured Video

THE ORDER OF CHAOS Debut “Indoctrination”

THE ORDER OF CHAOS Debut “Indoctrination”

Latest Reviews