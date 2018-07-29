Brave History July 29th, 2018 - RUSH, JOHN SYKES, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, MOONSPELL, PANTERA, WARRANT, ALICE COOPER, SLAYER, SOULFLY, POWERWOLF, And JAMES LABRIE!
July 29, 2018, 43 minutes ago
Happy 65th Birthday RUSH's Geddy Lee - July 29th, 1953
Happy 59th Birthday JOHN SYKES (BLUE MURDER, WHITESNAKE, THIN LIZZY) - July 29th, 1959
Happy 53rd Birthday Woody Weatherman (CORROSION OF CONFORMITY) – July 29th, 1965
Happy 22nd Birthday MOONSPELL’s Irreligious - July 29th, 1996
Happy 21st Birthday PANTERA's Official Live: 101 Proof - July 29th, 1997
Happy 21st Birthday WARRANT’s Live 86-97 – July 29th, 1997
Happy 21st Birthday ALICE COOPER’s A Fistful Of Alice - July 29th, 1997
Happy 15th Birthday SLAYER”s War At The Warfield – July 29th, 2003
Happy 10th Birthday ALICE COOPER’s Along Came A Spider – July 29th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday SOULFLY's Conquer - July 29th, 2008
Happy 7th Birthday POWERWOLF’s Blood Of The Saints - July 29th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday JAMES LABRIE’s Impermanent Resonance - July 29th, 2013