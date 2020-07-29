Brave History July 29th, 2020 - RUSH, JOHN SYKES, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, MOONSPELL, PANTERA, WARRANT, ALICE COOPER, SLAYER, SOULFLY, POWERWOLF, And JAMES LABRIE!

Happy 67th Birthday RUSH's Geddy Lee - July 29th, 1953

Happy 61st Birthday JOHN SYKES (BLUE MURDER, WHITESNAKE, THIN LIZZY) - July 29th, 1959

Happy 55th Birthday Woody Weatherman (CORROSION OF CONFORMITY) – July 29th, 1965

Happy 24th Birthday MOONSPELL’s Irreligious - July 29th, 1996

Happy 23rd Birthday PANTERA's Official Live: 101 Proof - July 29th, 1997

Happy 23rd Birthday WARRANT’s Live 86-97 – July 29th, 1997

Happy 23rd Birthday ALICE COOPER’s A Fistful Of Alice - July 29th, 1997

Happy 17th Birthday SLAYER”s War At The Warfield – July 29th, 2003

Happy 12th Birthday ALICE COOPER’s Along Came A Spider – July 29th, 2008

Happy 12th Birthday SOULFLY's Conquer - July 29th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday POWERWOLF’s Blood Of The Saints - July 29th, 2011 

Happy 7th Birthday JAMES LABRIE’s Impermanent Resonance - July 29th, 2013



PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

