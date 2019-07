Brave History July 2nd, 2019 - DIO, THE ROLLING STONES, ALICE COOPER, PORCUPINE TREE, FOREIGNER, CONTRIVE, SOILWORK, BONDED BY BLOOD, HUNTRESS, And More!

July 2, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 35th Birthday DIO's The Last In Line - July 2nd, 1984



Happy 78th Birthday - Charlie Watts (THE ROLLING STONES) - July 2nd, 1941



Happy 28th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Hey Stoopid - July 2nd, 1991



Happy 49th Birthday PORCUPINE TREE's Colin Edwin - July 2nd, 1970



Happy 38th Birthday FOREIGNER 4 - July 2nd, 1981



Happy 26th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's The Battle Rages On... - July 2nd, 1993



Happy 9th Birthday CONTRIVE’s The Internal Dialogue - July 2nd, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday SOILWORK’s The Panic Broadcast - July 2nd, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday BONDED BY BLOOD’s The Aftermath - July 2nd, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday HUNTRESS’ Starbound Beast - July 2nd, 2013