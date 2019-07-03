Brave History July 3rd, 2019 - RATT, FREE, SODOM, MITCH PERRY, THE ROLLING STONES, THE DOORS, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, CRYPTOPSY, IN FLAMES, EXHUMED, NILE, KATAKLYSM, And More!

July 3, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal ratt free sodom mitch perry the rolling stones the doors suicidal tendencies cryptopsy in flames exhumed nile kataklysm

Brave History July 3rd, 2019 - RATT, FREE, SODOM, MITCH PERRY, THE ROLLING STONES, THE DOORS, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, CRYPTOPSY, IN FLAMES, EXHUMED, NILE, KATAKLYSM, And More!

Happy 60th Birthday STEPHEN PEARCY (RATT) - July 3rd, 1959

Happy 67th Birthday Andrew McLan "Andy" Fraser (FREE) - July 3rd, 1952

Happy Birthday Bernd "Bernemann" Kost (SODOM) - July 3rd

Happy Birthday Mitch Perry (TALAS, HEAVEN, STEELER, MSG, LITA FORD) - July 3rd

R.I.P. Lewis Brian Hopkins Jones (THE ROLLING STONES) - February 28th, 1942 – July 3rd, 1969
Brian Jones was discovered motionless at the bottom of his swimming pool at his Cotchford Farm in Hartfield, East Sussex the night of July 2/3, 1969. The coroner's report stated "death by misadventure", and noted his liver and heart were heavily enlarged by drug and alcohol abuse.

R.I.P. James Douglas "Jim" Morrison (THE DOORS) - December 8th, 1943 – July 3rd, 1971
Jim Morrison was found dead in a bathtub in Paris, France, the cause of death was given as a heart attack.

Happy 29th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES - Lights... Camera... Revolution! - July 3rd, 1990

Happy 23rd Birthday CRYPTOPSY’s None So Vile – July 3rd, 1996

Happy 19th Birthday IN FLAMES’ Clayman – July 3rd, 2000

Happy 8th Birthday EXHUMED’s All Guts, No Glory - July 3rd, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday NILE’s At The Gate Of Sethu - July 3rd, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday KATAKLYSM’s The Iron Will: 20 Years Determined - July 3rd, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday 
ICARUS WITCH’s Rise - July 3rd, 2012
PERIPHERY’s Periphery II: This Time It's Personal - July 3rd, 2012
THE WORD ALIVE’s Life Cycles – July 3rd, 2012



Featured Audio

DEATH ANGEL – “Humanicide” (Nuclear Blast)

DEATH ANGEL – “Humanicide” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Premieres “Dr. Me…” Video

RICH DAVIS Premieres “Dr. Me…” Video

Latest Reviews