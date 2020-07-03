Brave History July 3rd, 2020 - RATT, FREE, SODOM, MITCH PERRY, THE ROLLING STONES, THE DOORS, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, CRYPTOPSY, IN FLAMES, EXHUMED, NILE, KATAKLYSM, And More!

July 3, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 61st Birthday STEPHEN PEARCY (RATT) - July 3rd, 1959

Happy 68th Birthday Andrew McLan "Andy" Fraser (FREE) - July 3rd, 1952

Happy Birthday Bernd "Bernemann" Kost (SODOM) - July 3rd

Happy Birthday Mitch Perry (TALAS, HEAVEN, STEELER, MSG, LITA FORD) - July 3rd

R.I.P. Lewis Brian Hopkins Jones (THE ROLLING STONES) - February 28th, 1942 – July 3rd, 1969
Brian Jones was discovered motionless at the bottom of his swimming pool at his Cotchford Farm in Hartfield, East Sussex the night of July 2/3, 1969. The coroner's report stated "death by misadventure", and noted his liver and heart were heavily enlarged by drug and alcohol abuse.

R.I.P. James Douglas "Jim" Morrison (THE DOORS) - December 8th, 1943 – July 3rd, 1971
Jim Morrison was found dead in a bathtub in Paris, France, the cause of death was given as a heart attack.

Happy 30th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES - Lights... Camera... Revolution! - July 3rd, 1990

Happy 24th Birthday CRYPTOPSY’s None So Vile – July 3rd, 1996

Happy 20th Birthday IN FLAMES’ Clayman – July 3rd, 2000

Happy 9th Birthday EXHUMED’s All Guts, No Glory - July 3rd, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday NILE’s At The Gate Of Sethu - July 3rd, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday KATAKLYSM’s The Iron Will: 20 Years Determined - July 3rd, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday (July 3rd, 2012)
ICARUS WITCH’s Rise 
PERIPHERY’s Periphery II: This Time It's Personal 
THE WORD ALIVE’s Life Cycles 



ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

SO SICK SOCIAL CLUB - “Pocket Full Of Pain”

