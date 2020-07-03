Brave History July 3rd, 2020 - RATT, FREE, SODOM, MITCH PERRY, THE ROLLING STONES, THE DOORS, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, CRYPTOPSY, IN FLAMES, EXHUMED, NILE, KATAKLYSM, And More!

Happy 61st Birthday STEPHEN PEARCY (RATT) - July 3rd, 1959



Happy 68th Birthday Andrew McLan "Andy" Fraser (FREE) - July 3rd, 1952



Happy Birthday Bernd "Bernemann" Kost (SODOM) - July 3rd



Happy Birthday Mitch Perry (TALAS, HEAVEN, STEELER, MSG, LITA FORD) - July 3rd



R.I.P. Lewis Brian Hopkins Jones (THE ROLLING STONES) - February 28th, 1942 – July 3rd, 1969

Brian Jones was discovered motionless at the bottom of his swimming pool at his Cotchford Farm in Hartfield, East Sussex the night of July 2/3, 1969. The coroner's report stated "death by misadventure", and noted his liver and heart were heavily enlarged by drug and alcohol abuse.



R.I.P. James Douglas "Jim" Morrison (THE DOORS) - December 8th, 1943 – July 3rd, 1971

Jim Morrison was found dead in a bathtub in Paris, France, the cause of death was given as a heart attack.



Happy 30th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES - Lights... Camera... Revolution! - July 3rd, 1990



Happy 24th Birthday CRYPTOPSY’s None So Vile – July 3rd, 1996



Happy 20th Birthday IN FLAMES’ Clayman – July 3rd, 2000



Happy 9th Birthday EXHUMED’s All Guts, No Glory - July 3rd, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday NILE’s At The Gate Of Sethu - July 3rd, 2012



Happy 8th Birthday KATAKLYSM’s The Iron Will: 20 Years Determined - July 3rd, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday (July 3rd, 2012)

ICARUS WITCH’s Rise

PERIPHERY’s Periphery II: This Time It's Personal

THE WORD ALIVE’s Life Cycles