Brave History July 6th, 2017 - SAXON, HSAS, SAMMY HAGAR, HEART, QUIET RIOT, JACK RUSSELL, DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE, RATT, AGALLOCH, HELSTAR, CHTHONIC, And More!

July 6, 2017, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal rarities megadeth hsas saxon sammy hagar heart quiet riot jack russell dokken great white ratt agalloch helstar chthonic

Happy 68th Birthday Mike Shrieve - (SANTANA, HSAS) - July 6th, 1949

Happy 65th Birthday Graham Oliver (SAXON) - July 6th, 1952

Happy 65th Birthday - Jesse Harms (SAMMY HAGAR, REO SPEEDWAGON) - July 6th, 1952

Happy 32nd Birthday HEART's Heart - July 6th, 1985

Happy 31st Birthday QUIET RIOT's QR III - July 6th, 1986

Happy 21st Birthday JACK RUSSELL’s Shelter Me - July 6th, 1996

Happy 18th Birthday DOKKEN’s The Very Best Of Dokken - July 6th, 1999 

Happy 18th Birthday GREAT WHITE’s Can’t Get There From Here - July 6th, 1999

Happy 18th Birthday RATT's Ratt - July 6th, 1999

Happy 18th Birthday AGALLOCH’s Pale Folklore – July 6th, 1999

Happy 7th Birthday HELSTAR’s Rising From The Grave - July 6th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday CHTHONIC’s Takasago Army – July 6th, 2011

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday 
THE PROJECT HATE’s The Lustrate Process - July 6th, 2009
THE TONY DANZA TAPDANCE EXPERIENCE’s Danza III: The Series Of Unfortunate Events

Happy 7th Birthday
VALKYRIE’s Man Of Two Visions – July 6th, 2010
A PLEA FOR PURGING’s The Marriage Of Heaven And Hell – July 6th, 2010

Featured Audio

PRONG - "However It May End" (SPV / Steamhammer)

Featured Video

PROTOKULT Hails Canada With “Oy Kanada” Video

Latest Reviews