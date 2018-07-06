Brave History July 6th, 2018 - SAXON, HSAS, SAMMY HAGAR, HEART, QUIET RIOT, JACK RUSSELL, DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE, RATT, AGALLOCH, HELSTAR, CHTHONIC, And More!
July 6, 2018, 36 minutes ago
Happy 66th Birthday Graham Oliver (SAXON) - July 6th, 1952
Happy 69th Birthday Mike Shrieve - (SANTANA, HSAS) - July 6th, 1949
Happy 66th Birthday - Jesse Harms (SAMMY HAGAR, REO SPEEDWAGON) - July 6th, 1952
Happy 33rd Birthday HEART's Heart - July 6th, 1985
Happy 32nd Birthday QUIET RIOT's QR III - July 6th, 1986
Happy 22nd Birthday JACK RUSSELL’s Shelter Me - July 6th, 1996
Happy 19th Birthday DOKKEN’s The Very Best Of Dokken - July 6th, 1999
Happy 19th Birthday GREAT WHITE’s Can’t Get There From Here - July 6th, 1999
Happy 19th Birthday RATT's Ratt - July 6th, 1999
Happy 19th Birthday AGALLOCH’s Pale Folklore – July 6th, 1999
Happy 8th Birthday HELSTAR’s Rising From The Grave - July 6th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday CHTHONIC’s Takasago Army – July 6th, 2011
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday
THE PROJECT HATE’s The Lustrate Process - July 6th, 2009
THE TONY DANZA TAPDANCE EXPERIENCE’s Danza III: The Series Of Unfortunate Events
Happy 8th Birthday
VALKYRIE’s Man Of Two Visions – July 6th, 2010
A PLEA FOR PURGING’s The Marriage Of Heaven And Hell – July 6th, 2010