Brave History July 6th, 2019 - SAXON, HSAS, SAMMY HAGAR, HEART, QUIET RIOT, JACK RUSSELL, DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE, RATT, AGALLOCH, HELSTAR, CHTHONIC, And More!

Happy 67th Birthday Graham Oliver (SAXON) - July 6th, 1952



Happy 70th Birthday Mike Shrieve - (SANTANA, HSAS) - July 6th, 1949



Happy 67th Birthday - Jesse Harms (SAMMY HAGAR, REO SPEEDWAGON) - July 6th, 1952



Happy 34th Birthday HEART's Heart - July 6th, 1985



Happy 33rd Birthday QUIET RIOT's QR III - July 6th, 1986



Happy 23rd Birthday JACK RUSSELL’s Shelter Me - July 6th, 1996



Happy 20th Birthday DOKKEN’s The Very Best Of Dokken - July 6th, 1999



Happy 20th Birthday GREAT WHITE’s Can’t Get There From Here - July 6th, 1999



Happy 20th Birthday RATT's Ratt - July 6th, 1999



Happy 20th Birthday AGALLOCH’s Pale Folklore – July 6th, 1999



Happy 9th Birthday HELSTAR’s Rising From The Grave - July 6th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday CHTHONIC’s Takasago Army – July 6th, 2011



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday

THE PROJECT HATE’s The Lustrate Process - July 6th, 2009

THE TONY DANZA TAPDANCE EXPERIENCE’s Danza III: The Series Of Unfortunate Events

Happy 9th Birthday

VALKYRIE’s Man Of Two Visions – July 6th, 2010

A PLEA FOR PURGING’s The Marriage Of Heaven And Hell – July 6th, 2010