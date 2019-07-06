Brave History July 6th, 2019 - SAXON, HSAS, SAMMY HAGAR, HEART, QUIET RIOT, JACK RUSSELL, DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE, RATT, AGALLOCH, HELSTAR, CHTHONIC, And More!

Happy 67th Birthday Graham Oliver (SAXON) - July 6th, 1952

Happy 70th Birthday Mike Shrieve - (SANTANA, HSAS) - July 6th, 1949

Happy 67th Birthday - Jesse Harms (SAMMY HAGAR, REO SPEEDWAGON) - July 6th, 1952

Happy 34th Birthday HEART's Heart - July 6th, 1985

Happy 33rd Birthday QUIET RIOT's QR III - July 6th, 1986

Happy 23rd Birthday JACK RUSSELL’s Shelter Me - July 6th, 1996

Happy 20th Birthday DOKKEN’s The Very Best Of Dokken - July 6th, 1999 

Happy 20th Birthday GREAT WHITE’s Can’t Get There From Here - July 6th, 1999

Happy 20th Birthday RATT's Ratt - July 6th, 1999

Happy 20th Birthday AGALLOCH’s Pale Folklore – July 6th, 1999

Happy 9th Birthday HELSTAR’s Rising From The Grave - July 6th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday CHTHONIC’s Takasago Army – July 6th, 2011

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday 
THE PROJECT HATE’s The Lustrate Process - July 6th, 2009
THE TONY DANZA TAPDANCE EXPERIENCE’s Danza III: The Series Of Unfortunate Events

Happy 9th Birthday
VALKYRIE’s Man Of Two Visions – July 6th, 2010
A PLEA FOR PURGING’s The Marriage Of Heaven And Hell – July 6th, 2010



