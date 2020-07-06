Brave History July 6th, 2020 - SAXON, HSAS, SAMMY HAGAR, HEART, QUIET RIOT, JACK RUSSELL, DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE, RATT, AGALLOCH, HELSTAR, CHTHONIC, And More!
July 6, 2020, 35 minutes ago
Happy 68th Birthday Graham Oliver (SAXON) - July 6th, 1952
Happy 71st Birthday Mike Shrieve - (SANTANA, HSAS) - July 6th, 1949
Happy 68th Birthday - Jesse Harms (SAMMY HAGAR, REO SPEEDWAGON) - July 6th, 1952
Happy 35th Birthday HEART's Heart - July 6th, 1985
Happy 34th Birthday QUIET RIOT's QR III - July 6th, 1986
Happy 24th Birthday JACK RUSSELL’s Shelter Me - July 6th, 1996
Happy 21st Birthday DOKKEN’s The Very Best Of Dokken - July 6th, 1999
Happy 21st Birthday GREAT WHITE’s Can’t Get There From Here - July 6th, 1999
Happy 21st Birthday RATT's Ratt - July 6th, 1999
Happy 21st Birthday AGALLOCH’s Pale Folklore – July 6th, 1999
Happy 10th Birthday HELSTAR’s Rising From The Grave - July 6th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday CHTHONIC’s Takasago Army – July 6th, 2011
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday (July 6th, 2009)
THE PROJECT HATE’s The Lustrate Process
THE TONY DANZA TAPDANCE EXPERIENCE’s Danza III: The Series Of Unfortunate Events
Happy 10th Birthday (July 6th, 2010)
VALKYRIE’s Man Of Two Visions
A PLEA FOR PURGING’s The Marriage Of Heaven And Hell