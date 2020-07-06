Brave History July 6th, 2020 - SAXON, HSAS, SAMMY HAGAR, HEART, QUIET RIOT, JACK RUSSELL, DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE, RATT, AGALLOCH, HELSTAR, CHTHONIC, And More!

July 6, 2020, 35 minutes ago

Brave History July 6th, 2020 - SAXON, HSAS, SAMMY HAGAR, HEART, QUIET RIOT, JACK RUSSELL, DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE, RATT, AGALLOCH, HELSTAR, CHTHONIC, And More!

Happy 68th Birthday Graham Oliver (SAXON) - July 6th, 1952

Happy 71st Birthday Mike Shrieve - (SANTANA, HSAS) - July 6th, 1949

Happy 68th Birthday - Jesse Harms (SAMMY HAGAR, REO SPEEDWAGON) - July 6th, 1952

Happy 35th Birthday HEART's Heart - July 6th, 1985

Happy 34th Birthday QUIET RIOT's QR III - July 6th, 1986

Happy 24th Birthday JACK RUSSELL’s Shelter Me - July 6th, 1996

Happy 21st Birthday DOKKEN’s The Very Best Of Dokken - July 6th, 1999 

Happy 21st Birthday GREAT WHITE’s Can’t Get There From Here - July 6th, 1999

Happy 21st Birthday RATT's Ratt - July 6th, 1999

Happy 21st Birthday AGALLOCH’s Pale Folklore – July 6th, 1999

Happy 10th Birthday HELSTAR’s Rising From The Grave - July 6th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday CHTHONIC’s Takasago Army – July 6th, 2011

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday (July 6th, 2009)
THE PROJECT HATE’s The Lustrate Process 
THE TONY DANZA TAPDANCE EXPERIENCE’s Danza III: The Series Of Unfortunate Events

Happy 10th Birthday (July 6th, 2010)
VALKYRIE’s Man Of Two Visions 
A PLEA FOR PURGING’s The Marriage Of Heaven And Hell 



Featured Audio

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

Featured Video

SO SICK SOCIAL CLUB - “Pocket Full Of Pain”

SO SICK SOCIAL CLUB - “Pocket Full Of Pain”

