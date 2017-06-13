Brave History June 13th, 2017 - RATT, HEART, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, NUCLEAR ASSAULT, FEAR FACTORY, BON JOVI, SATYRICON, SHADOWS FALL, SKINLESS, JUDAS PRIEST, GRAND MAGUS, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DEATHSTARS, And More!

June 13, 2017, 2 hours ago

Brave History June 13th, 2017 - RATT, HEART, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, NUCLEAR ASSAULT, FEAR FACTORY, BON JOVI, SATYRICON, SHADOWS FALL, SKINLESS, JUDAS PRIEST, GRAND MAGUS, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DEATHSTARS, And More!

Happy 32nd Birthday RATT's Invasion Of Your Privacy - June 13th, 1985

Happy 66th Birthday Howard Leese (HEART, BAD COMPANY) - June 13th, 1951

Happy 55th Birthday Mike Vescara (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MVP, JOE STUMP, OBSESSION) - June 13th, 1962

Happy 52nd Birthday Chuck Behler (MEGADETH) - June 13th, 1965

Happy 29th Birthday NUCLEAR ASSAULT's Survive - June 13th, 1988

Happy 22nd Birthday FEAR FACTORY's Demanufacture - June 13th, 1995

Happy 17th Birthday BON JOVI's Crush - June 13th, 2000

Happy 11th Birthday SATYRICON's Now, Diabolical - June 13th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday SHADOWS FALL's Fallout From The War - June 13th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday SKINLESS' Trample The Weak, Hurdle The Dead - June 13th, 2006

Happy 9th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Nostradamus - June 13th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday GRAND MAGUS' Iron Will - June 13th, 2008

Happy 6th Birthday BLACK VEIL BRIDES’ Set the World On Fire - June 13th, 2011

Happy 2nd Birthday DEATHSTARS’ The Perfect Cult - June 13th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday THE ACACIA STRAIN's The Dead Walk - June 13th, 2006

DANZIG - "Last Ride" (Evilive)

DANZIG - "Last Ride" (Evilive)

TENGGER CAVALRY Rides With “Independence Day”

TENGGER CAVALRY Rides With "Independence Day"

