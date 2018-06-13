Brave History June 13th, 2018 - RATT, HEART, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, NUCLEAR ASSAULT, FEAR FACTORY, BON JOVI, SATYRICON, SHADOWS FALL, SKINLESS, JUDAS PRIEST, GRAND MAGUS, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DEATHSTARS, And More!

June 13, 2018, an hour ago

Happy 33rd Birthday RATT's Invasion Of Your Privacy - June 13th, 1985



Happy 67th Birthday Howard Leese (HEART, BAD COMPANY) - June 13th, 1951



Happy 56th Birthday Mike Vescara (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MVP, JOE STUMP, OBSESSION) - June 13th, 1962



Happy 53rd Birthday Chuck Behler (MEGADETH) - June 13th, 1965



Happy 30th Birthday NUCLEAR ASSAULT's Survive - June 13th, 1988



Happy 23rd Birthday FEAR FACTORY's Demanufacture - June 13th, 1995



Happy 18th Birthday BON JOVI's Crush - June 13th, 2000



Happy 12th Birthday SATYRICON's Now, Diabolical - June 13th, 2006



Happy 12th Birthday SHADOWS FALL's Fallout From The War - June 13th, 2006



Happy 12th Birthday SKINLESS' Trample The Weak, Hurdle The Dead - June 13th, 2006



Happy 10th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Nostradamus - June 13th, 2008



Happy 10th Birthday GRAND MAGUS' Iron Will - June 13th, 2008



Happy 7th Birthday BLACK VEIL BRIDES’ Set the World On Fire - June 13th, 2011



Happy 4th Birthday DEATHSTARS’ The Perfect Cult - June 13th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday THE ACACIA STRAIN's The Dead Walk - June 13th, 2006